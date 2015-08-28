IAN-backed InstaSafe aims to secure businesses by leveraging the power of cloud

August 28, 2015 3 min read

A cloud based security solutions provider InstaSafe has secured an undisclosed amount of funding led by Vishal Khare, Lead IAN investor and Alok Agarwal on behalf of Indian Angel Network (IAN). This round has been co-invested with CIO Angel Network (CAN). With a focus to expand sales and marketing efforts and product engineering, the funding will be deployed to further develop the product features and hiring talent.

Commenting on the investment, Vishal Khare, Lead IAN Investor said, “We saw a great potential for growth and scope for expanding InstaSafe’s cloud based offering to many valid use cases in near future.”

Founded by Sandip Kumar Panda, Biju George, Prashanth Guruswamy and Deepak Panigrahy in November 2012, InstaSafe helps mobile and remote workers securely access enterprise apps, email and web on a SaaS (Software as a Service) model.

Incubated by Microsoft Ventures Accelerator, InstaSafe brings about a paradigm shift in the way secure access is delivered by leveraging the cloud. It has built a cross functional team with deep business and technical domain expertise.

“At InstaSafe, it’s our mission is to make organizations more safe, secure and productive by leveraging the power of cloud. We believe our platform can become the trusted cloud-based security layer globally that spans organizations, applications and devices to enable users to get work done more safely, efficiently – when, where and how they want. We believe that InstaSafe has the potential to emerge as global company out of India,” said Sandip Kumar Panda, founder and CEO, InstaSafe

Unlike appliance based solutions, InstaSafe offers hardware free, zero configuration, self-service style, and fully redundant Security-as-Service, which could be deployed in minutes with comprehensive reporting.

“The cloud and 'as-a-service' delivery models are transforming the IT landscape and we see tremendous opportunity in the rapidly-growing cyber security industry. InstaSafe Security-as-a-Service model is disruptive and holds global potential,” said Anthony (Tony) Thomas, from CIO Angel Network.

InstaSafe is typically used for secure mobile remote access to on-premises or cloud applications, encrypted access to build a private virtual network across multiple public/private clouds and web security for mobile workers.

Some of its prominent clients include – AV Birla Group, Asian Paints, DTDC Courier & Cargo, Pidilite and Kirloskar, who use InstaSafe Secure Access to securely connect to their mission critical enterprise apps to thousands of distributed remote mobile workers.

With security emerging as a focus area for companies across the globe, InstaSafe’s solutions are set to disrupt the traditional Cyber Security market by bringing cloud delivered Security-as-Service solutions, which are simple, flexible and affordable.