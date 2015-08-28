Swiggy brings to you the choicest of food from best restaurants in your locality

August 28, 2015 3 min read

Bengaluru-based online food ordering marketplace Swiggy recently launched its services in Kolkata as a part of its national expansion plan. Being already present in 7 cities in India, the food delivery start-up is looking to strengthen its presence across the country by the end of this year.

Founded by Sriharsha Majety, Nandan Reddy and Rahul Jaimini in August 2014, Swiggy’s inception was inspired by the thought of providing a complete food ordering and delivery solution to customers. Their idea was to get the choicest of food from the best restaurants in a neighborhood delivered to customers at their doorsteps. “Our ultimate aim is to deliver quality food to patrons seamlessly in India,” said Nandan Reddy, Co-Founder, Swiggy.

Patrons can order from any of the listed restaurants either through Swiggy’s website or the downloadable app available on the Google play and App store (Android and iOS). One of the key features of the app is the live tracking of the delivery executive as they deliver your food.

Swiggy has an order and delivery processing commitment of around 30-45 minutes depending on factors like preparation time and the distance between the restaurant and the customer. It doesn’t have a minimum order policy on any restaurant. It also ensures that the customers have a hassle free experience while ordering food online, right from choosing dishes to the delivery of their order.

It is the first time a food delivery platform with in-house logistics has launched its operations in Kolkata. Swiggy’s on-ground strength of 50 delivery personnel, equipped with smartphones, will service customer orders from 70 top restaurants in South Kolkata initially and will expand its reach to other parts of Kolkata thereafter.

Commenting on the same lines, Reddy said, “Kolkata, the latest addition to the Swiggy map, is a city that is home to discerning and passionate food lovers with a palate that has a diverse yet selective understanding of a host of delectable cuisines, which is part of the melting of cultures here in the East of India. We have initially launched our operations in South Kolkata given the great culture of food appreciation and staggering variety available in the area. Currently, we service orders from close to 70 restaurants in the region and are looking forward to tying up with more popular restaurants and prominent food chains in the coming months.”

The company has launched its operations around a 10 square kilometre area in South Kolkata and has tied up with top restaurants which includes – Koshe Kosha, Aminia, Balaram Mullick and Radharam Mullick to name but a few. Some of the areas where Swiggy will provide its services are Gariahat, Balligunje, Tolligunj, Hazra, Jadavpur, etc.

A single window for ordering from a wide range of restaurants, Swiggy swears by its exclusive fleet of delivery personnel for pick-up orders and delivers it to its target customers who are working professionals between the age group of 18 and 36. Having their own delivery fleet enables them to offer their customers several intriguing features like faster deliveries, no minimum order and multiple online payment options.

Considering the recent trends, India is now becoming the hot bed for food, food tech, and online grocery start-ups. While online grocery vertical is garnering its own share of ventures, food ordering and delivery is not far behind. During the recent time, food start-ups have witnessed an exponential growth.