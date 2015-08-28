Taco Shop Gives 4-Year-Old Cancer Patient the Keys to the Kitchen

August 28, 2015 1 min read

It seems like entrepreneurial chefs are making their debuts at younger and younger ages these days.

On Wednesday, 4-year-old Eden Brewer took over Memphis, Tenn., restaurant Babalu, transforming it into "Eden's Taco Shop," reports WMCAction News. The pop up was for a good cause: a dollar for every taco purchased went towards the young chef's treatment for leukemia.

Getting hands on in Babalu's kitchen was the perfect way for culinary-minded Eden to raise money. She even crafted her own specialty taco for the event.

Eden was diagnosed with leukemia last year. Her family is currently trying to raise $5,000 as Eden undergoes weekly treatments at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

In addition to raising money through Eden's Taco Shop, the Brewers are crowdfunding using the humanitarian-centric site YouCaring. If you want to support Eden and her family, check out their campaign.

