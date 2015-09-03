Ecommerce

Snapdeal marches ahead in its vision to create an impactful digital ecosystem for its sellers

Snapdeal marches ahead in its vision to create an impactful digital ecosystem for its sellers
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
Country’s largest online marketplace Snapdeal is charting the roadmap to build a unique discovery platform and associated tools for brands as well as for its sellers on the marketplace. With this objective in mind, Snapdeal recently announced acquisition of Silicon Valley-based programmatic display advertising platform Reduce Data.

Reduce Data is focused at powering brands deliver advertising strategies for consumers across platforms and devices. Its proprietary platform leverages artificial intelligence, real-time data and other tools, delivering high return on investment for advertising campaigns.

The start-up was founded in late 2012 by Asif Ali, a technology entrepreneur as well as the lead architect at the company. The engineering team led by Ali, which currently has customers across US, UK, and India; is now a part of the Snapdeal family.

Speaking about this acquisition, Rohit Bansal, Co-founder, Snapdeal, said, “At Snapdeal, we are always on the lookout for talented people, who come with specialized skills that augment our capabilities. Ali comes with 17 years of rich experience in building web scale technologies, Product Management and building highly specialized teams focused on a data platform and ad tech products. We are confident that Ali and his team will further strengthen our technological capabilities.”

Ali joins a growing legion of successful entrepreneurs and technology leaders who are joining Snapdeal to build the most impactful digital commerce platform in India. These leaders include the founders of Freecharge, Exclusively.in, LetsGoMo, Martmobi (Shopo), Rupeepower and so on.

Commenting on the same, Ali, CEO, Reduce Data, said, “We are very excited to become a part of the Snapdeal family. We strongly believe that world class technology innovations are happening here. The company has grown at a phenomenal pace in the last few years. We look forward to building world class technology products at Snapdeal and set new benchmarks for the industry in this space.”

With this acquisition, Snapdeal has made clear that its vision is to create India’s most impactful digital commerce ecosystem for both buyers and sellers. With millions of users and sellers on-board, Snapdeal has the widest assortment of over 15 million products across 500+ diverse categories. In its journey till now, Snapdeal has partnered with several global marquee investors and individuals such as SoftBank, BlackRock, Temasek, eBay Inc., Premji Invest, Intel Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Ratan Tata amongst others. 

