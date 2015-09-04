online food delivery

Food ordering & discovery platform Zomato integrates Paytm Wallet for seamless online payments

Image credit: Shutterstock
On the heels of the recent announcement of partnerships with last-mile delivery players, Zomato has further enhanced its consumer offering by announcing a partnership with Paytm to make the online ordering experience even smoother for its customers. One can now seamlessly pay for their online orders on Zomato using the Paytm Wallet, in addition to the existing payment options of credit/debit cards, netbanking, and cash on delivery.

Paytm Wallet is the first mobile wallet to be integrated into Zomato, and allows for a smooth in-app cashless payment experience. Tanmay Saksena, Global Business Head, Zomato Order, said, “At Zomato, we look to create seamless and delightful customer experiences, and integrating Paytm Wallet into our product is another step in that direction. Customers can now use Zomato to order online from a huge number of restaurants, and enjoy the convenience of making completely cashless payments using the Paytm Wallet.”

Zomato has grown from a search and discovery portal into a horizontal platform offering a slew of technology solutions for the restaurant industry. This includes the launch of online ordering services, in-app cashless payments, and the soon-to-be-launched table reservation and point-of-sale systems.

Amit Lakhotia, Vice President, Paytm said, “We are delighted to integrate Paytm Wallet on Zomato. It’s the leading food discovery and ordering platform in India, and has the largest consumer base in this space. This gives our 100 million Paytm Wallet users another big destination where they can use the wallet to transact and pay. Food ordering is a prime use case for Paytm Wallet users, and the association with Zomato will be great for our users. This is in sync with our mission of moving towards a cashless environment in India.”

Earlier this week, Zomato announced strategic investments in last-mile delivery players Grab and Pickingo, and a partnership with Delhivery to improve the last-mile delivery experience for users ordering online on Zomato. 

