Acer Launches Its First Wearable

Image credit: Acer Lifestyle by Hadeel Suliman
Acer Lifestyle by Hadeel Suliman
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Acer helps you leap into the age of wearables with its new fitness tracker, Liquid Leap. It’s a simple, sleek accessory that tracks activity and displays notifications from your phone. Liquid Leap pairs with devices running iOS 7 or Android 4.4 and also features a touchscreen, music controls and has up to a week of battery life to keep you connected.

Liquid Leap
The attractive, textured wristband is button-free and comes in five lively colors. The device works with Leap Manager, an app where your activity data is stored and managed. Are you considering a splash into the world of wearable tech? Then get your feet wet with Liquid Leap. 

 

