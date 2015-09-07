Acer Launches Its First Wearable

September 7, 2015 1 min read

Acer helps you leap into the age of wearables with its new fitness tracker, Liquid Leap. It’s a simple, sleek accessory that tracks activity and displays notifications from your phone. Liquid Leap pairs with devices running iOS 7 or Android 4.4 and also features a touchscreen, music controls and has up to a week of battery life to keep you connected.