RoomCentral enables property owners to manage their inventory in real-time

September 8, 2015 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based real time hotel booking start-up RoomCentral recently announced to secure seed funding of $2 million from angel investor Karanpal Singh, who is the Managing Director of Nameh chain of hotels in Delhi, Goa and Odisha.

Commenting on the investment, Karanpal Singh, MD, Nameh Hotels, said, “I invest not only in ideas, but in the people and the team as well. I have been in the hospitality sector for several years now and was looking to explore the technology travel space, and at RoomCentral, I found the right partners to do so. Apart from the financial support, I am excited about adding value to the team with my experience and domain knowledge.”

Conceptualised in the year 2011 by Atul Prabhu and Rupam Mazumdar, RoomCentral is a cloud-based booking engine, with PMS (Property Management System) capabilities, designed especially for small and medium sized properties. RoomCentral allows properties to sell, manage and distribute their room inventory in real-time by unifying all the property's functions on a single, easy to use interface.

Owned by HOSTRA Systems Private Limited, RoomCentral aims to empower hotel owners by providing them all the powerful features and functionality to drive increased sales and customer satisfaction with a simple, affordable and flexible all-in-one solution. “With RoomCentral, we envision empowering property owners with the ability to increase direct revenues, eliminate capital expenditure, minimize operating spends and overheads, and increase staff productivity - all while eliminating dependence on multiple vendors and interfaces,” said Atul Prabhu, Founder and CEO, RoomCentral.

With this transformative tool, properties of all sizes can reap maximum benefit from the modern, mobile-ready and real-time travel ecosystem. Businesses can take advantage of a future-proof cloud-based solution with an instant setup, easy to use interface, no training, access across devices, secure data, zero maintenance costs and live support.

“Today, businesses of all sizes need a new set of tools to take advantage of an exciting and evolving travel ecosystem. They face an uphill task of trying to stay in control of their inventory and operations while offering a personalised and seamless customer experience. Going forward, the businesses that will come out on top will be the ones that take advantage of affordable, lightweight, easy to use and modular systems,” said Rupam Mazumdar, Co-founder and COO, RoomCentral.

Apart from RoomCentral, the online travel firm ibiboGroup acquired a minority equity stake in Djubo.com, a cloud-based hotel technology start-up, for an undisclosed amount. Similarly, Commeasure Solution India Private Limited has raised $1million in seed funding led by Singapore-based early stage investor Jungle Ventures.