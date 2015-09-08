Real Estate

RoomCentral enables property owners to manage their inventory in real-time

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
RoomCentral enables property owners to manage their inventory in real-time
Image credit: RoomCentral.com
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based real time hotel booking start-up RoomCentral recently announced to secure seed funding of $2 million from angel investor Karanpal Singh, who is the Managing Director of Nameh chain of hotels in Delhi, Goa and Odisha.

Commenting on the investment, Karanpal Singh, MD, Nameh Hotels, said, “I invest not only in ideas, but in the people and the team as well. I have been in the hospitality sector for several years now and was looking to explore the technology travel space, and at RoomCentral, I found the right partners to do so. Apart from the financial support, I am excited about adding value to the team with my experience and domain knowledge.”

Conceptualised in the year 2011 by Atul Prabhu and Rupam Mazumdar, RoomCentral is a cloud-based booking engine, with PMS (Property Management System) capabilities, designed especially for small and medium sized properties. RoomCentral allows properties to sell, manage and distribute their room inventory in real-time by unifying all the property's functions on a single, easy to use interface.

Owned by HOSTRA Systems Private Limited, RoomCentral aims to empower hotel owners by providing them all the powerful features and functionality to drive increased sales and customer satisfaction with a simple, affordable and flexible all-in-one solution. “With RoomCentral, we envision empowering property owners with the ability to increase direct revenues, eliminate capital expenditure, minimize operating spends and overheads, and increase staff productivity - all while eliminating dependence on multiple vendors and interfaces,” said Atul Prabhu, Founder and CEO, RoomCentral.

With this transformative tool, properties of all sizes can reap maximum benefit from the modern, mobile-ready and real-time travel ecosystem. Businesses can take advantage of a future-proof cloud-based solution with an instant setup, easy to use interface, no training, access across devices, secure data, zero maintenance costs and live support.

“Today, businesses of all sizes need a new set of tools to take advantage of an exciting and evolving travel ecosystem. They face an uphill task of trying to stay in control of their inventory and operations while offering a personalised and seamless customer experience. Going forward, the businesses that will come out on top will be the ones that take advantage of affordable, lightweight, easy to use and modular systems,” said Rupam Mazumdar, Co-founder and COO, RoomCentral.

Apart from RoomCentral, the online travel firm ibiboGroup acquired a minority equity stake in Djubo.com, a cloud-based hotel technology start-up, for an undisclosed amount. Similarly, Commeasure Solution India Private Limited has raised $1million in seed funding led by Singapore-based early stage investor Jungle Ventures.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Real Estate

College Dorms Are So Expensive that Some Parents are Buying 'Kiddie Condos' for Their Teenagers to Live In

Real Estate

Are you an NRI and Plan to Buy Real Estate in India? Here's Help

Real Estate

Anyone Can Get Into Real Estate Investing With DiversyFund