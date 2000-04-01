No Lime, Please

Tequila Alcatraz's Blue Agave tequilas

April 1, 2000

When one ponders one's bouts with tequila, few, if any, positive memories resurface. But any possible aversion toward this strong liquor de Mexico is sure to change with a taste of Tequila Alcatraz's 100 percent Blue Agave Tequilas. This trio of luxury tequilas includes the cognac-like classic known as Añejo. Aged five years, this liquor is meant for independent savoring, sending Alcatraz's producer into shock when used as an accessory to margaritas. The earthy semi-sweetness of the Blanco and the spicy oak of the Reposado also offer an acutely distinct level of taste experiences to tequila enthusiasts through their meticulously selected agave and double distillation. Distinguished by their elegantly shaped bottles emblazoned with frosted Calla lilies, these tequilas cost between $26.95 and $90. Surf to http://www.alcatraztequila.com for more info.