No Lime, Please

Tequila Alcatraz's Blue Agave tequilas
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

When one ponders one's bouts with tequila, few, if any, positive memories resurface. But any possible aversion toward this strong liquor de Mexico is sure to change with a taste of Tequila Alcatraz's 100 percent Blue Agave Tequilas. This trio of luxury tequilas includes the cognac-like classic known as Añejo. Aged five years, this liquor is meant for independent savoring, sending Alcatraz's producer into shock when used as an accessory to margaritas. The earthy semi-sweetness of the Blanco and the spicy oak of the Reposado also offer an acutely distinct level of taste experiences to tequila enthusiasts through their meticulously selected agave and double distillation. Distinguished by their elegantly shaped bottles emblazoned with frosted Calla lilies, these tequilas cost between $26.95 and $90. Surf to http://www.alcatraztequila.com for more info.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.