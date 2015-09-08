Rumor Roundup: 7 Things to Know About the Forthcoming Apple iPad Pro

September 8, 2015 3 min read

Presented by

Bigger, faster, louder. That’s the word on the coming iPad Pro.

Rumors swirling about Apple’s long-anticipated “monster” tablet are heating up on the eve of the tech giant’s annual fall event. The gadget could potentially be revealed at the powwow, along with the next iPhone, Apple TV, Apple Watch bands and perhaps a few other devices.

Here’s a quick roundup of the latest rumblings about the iPad Pro:

Reveal date

If the stars align, we could be ogling at the new iPad Pro in all its shiny, new glory as early as tomorrow, after 10 a.m. PT, the time Tim Cook and co. go live at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. If 9to5Mac’s “trusted sources” are correct, the tablet could be introduced at the gathering, probably alongside a new iPad mini, though both might be unveiled in October, the site also says.

Related: Report: Apple Could Release New iPod Models Tomorrow

Meanwhile, Entrepreneur’s own Emily Price warns not to hold your breath for a big iPad reveal tomorrow. She suspects Apple will hold off on announcing both until October.

Release date

We could be looking at October or November as for when the iPad Pro could be available for purchase, depending on who you ask, of course.

MacRumors speculates that the iPad Pro might launch in “late October or November, perhaps alongside iOS 9.1.” Back in July, the popular site hypothesized that the tablet would be released in mid-November. For its part, 9to5Mac estimates that the gadget will hit stores in November, with pre-orders possibly kicking off in late October.

Truth is, no one knows for sure except for Apple, but it’s fun to fire up the crystal ball anyway.

Screen size

Likely years in the making, the new iPad Pro is expected to pack a “monster screen” display, per 9to5Mac. It will measure approximately 12.9 inches in size, according to MacRumors. That’s a hair smaller than the 13-inch MacBook and considerably wider than the iPad Air’s 9.7-inch display.

Related: Leadership Lessons From Apple CEO Tim Cook

Storage and other specs

9to5Mac also reports that the iPad Pro base model will likely feature 64 GB of storage in contrast to the usual 16 GB. A more expensive 128 GB premium version might also be available.

With an estimated thickness of 7 mm, the new tablet could feature Touch ID and 2 GB of RAM. As for sound, it could potentially include four stereo speakers positioned on its top and bottom edges.

Colors

Sources tell 9to5Mac that the tablet will initially be available in the earlier Space Grey, Gold and Silver variations.

Pricing

Ballpark price tag estimates being bandied about right now fall between $1,000 and $1,299. One thing's for sure: it won’t be cheap.

Accessories

The iPad Pro likely won’t come with a stylus tool or keyboard attachment. They’ll be sold separately. Better start saving.

Related: 6 Apple Patents We Hope Will Be Used to Make Actual Products