Rollin' On The River

Outdoor Adventure River Specialists travel service

April 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

Ready for more outdoor adventures? This time were talkin' paddles, riverboats and life jackets all amid the untamed wilderness of the West. From bobbing on the bow of a dinghy in Idaho's Snake Rivers to hands-on rafting in Class V rapids of California to sea kayaking gracefully across the calm waters of the Inside Passage, B.C., the Outdoor Adventure River Specialists (OARS) offers it all and then some. And you don't have to worry about the necessities; OARS provides all the equipment, cooks up fine camp cuisine and ensures the most direct conduit to the Zen-like pleasures of the natural world. For the big picture, check out http://www.oars.com.