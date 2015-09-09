Apple

Apple Unveils New Apple Watch Models, New OS

Apple Unveils New Apple Watch Models, New OS

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The Apple Watch may have only launched just a few months ago, but Apple is ready to offer a few updates for the device.

During an event Wednesday in San Francisco, Apple unveiled new Watch models and new bands, and gave us a release date for Apple Watch 2.0, the next generation of the smartwatch's operating system.

Apple Watch 2.0

We already knew a lot of what Apple has in store with Apple Watch 2.0. The upcoming version of the operating system will offer new watch faces for the device as well as the ability for third-party developers to create apps that run natively on the device and take advantage of some of its hardware – for instance the microphone – which are currently unavailable for developers.

There are currently more than 10,000 apps available for the Apple Watch. On stage at Wednesday’s event, Apple took the opportunity to show off some of the apps developers have created for the next version of the operating system, including Facebook Messenger, which will allow you to do things like dictate messages to friends using the Watch without launching the app on your phone. The new version of the Apple Watch OS will be available next week, on Sept. 16.

apple-watch-2



Related: 6 Apple Patents We Hope Will Be Used to Make Actual Products

Apple + Hermes

Apple hasn’t made any secret of the fact that it’s going after a fashion audience with the Apple Watch. At the event Apple showed off a new partnership with the luxury fashion brand Hermes. Three new Hermes-branded Apple Watch models will be available in October, and feature special Hermes-branded watch faces as well as new leather watch bands that offer a different look than some of the other bands in Apple’s current lineup.

apple-watch-hermes-new



Apple Watch Sport in gold

Now a gold Apple Watch doesn’t have to cost you a small fortune. Apple will now be offering the Apple Watch Sport in both gold and rose gold. You’ll be able to pick them up starting today in both the 38 mm and 42 mm versions, for the same price as the current version of the Sport, $349 and $399, respectively.

watch-sport-apple-watch



New bands

Apple didn’t announce that new “smart” fitness band we’ve been hearing about, but it did use Wednesday’s event to show off some new bands it plans to make available for the device. Specifically, a new “fall lineup” of colored bands, a new leather band, and a new (Product) Red version of the Apple Watch that comes with a bright red band.

product-red-apple-watch



Related: Steve Jobs's Legacy: What to Take and What to Leave

 

