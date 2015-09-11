The Executive Selection: Tateossian
Hardware can make or break your boardroom look, and Tateossian promises to help you out by giving you a range of cufflinks to choose from. For the more conservative crowd, Tateossian’s simple, clean-lined geometrics in silver and black work nicely, and for those looking of you looking to add a little flair, the knot-braided, finely-worked set should do the trick. Another notable piece in their collection: the tie-pin.
EDITOR'S PICK
The engineers among you might get a special kick out of this set of particularly eye-catching cufflinks. Tateossian’s four-colored metal workmanship flatters a variety of shirt and suit shades, and bring a bit of whimsy to even the sternest banker’s suit. An added bonus? Some of the cogs and wheels actually turn (we tried them out just to make sure!).