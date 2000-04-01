L-L-L-Losers!

Weirdest real-life interviews
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of

Does interviewing job candidates ever feel like one long freak show? Leading staffing service OfficeTeam recently asked its managers to describe the weirdest things that had happened during interviews. The responses:

"The candidate asked if his rabbit could come to work with him, noting that the rabbit was focused and reliable but that he himself had been fired before."

"When asked what would be his ideal job, the candidate said, `To lie in bed all day, eat chocolate and get paid.' "

"The applicant's reference sheet listed a person with the title `Dad.' When the interviewer asked if this was his dad, he said, `No, but he is a dad.' "

"When discussing why the candidate had been fired from several jobs, he said his previous employers had conspired to place an evil curse on him."

