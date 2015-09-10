Apple

Steve Jobs Would Not Have Liked the Apple Pencil

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Steve Jobs Would Not Have Liked the Apple Pencil
Image credit: Apple
Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Apple on Wednesday announced the Apple Pencil, a $99 stylus that serves as an accessory to the new jumbo-sized iPad Pro.

“It delivers something extraordinary,” Apple design guru Jony Ive said in a product announcement video. Apple marketing exec Phil Schiller called the stylus “amazing.”

Steve Jobs might have disagreed. Back in 2007, the Apple co-founder made a point of dissing the stylus, then a popular accessory for PDAs, when he unveiled the first iPhone. “Who wants a stylus?” Jobs asked. “You have to get them and put them away and you lose them. Yuck! Nobody wants a stylus.” Instead, Jobs said the iPhone would depend on the “best pointing device in the world,” the human finger. Apple’s mobile devices have all been built solely around gestures made with fingers ever since—until the iPad Pro.

It’s worth noting that the iPad Pro is still primarily geared toward navigation via fingers. The Apple Pencil is an accessory that the company says provides pixel-perfect accuracy for artists and designers who might use the tablet as a drawing tool. At 12.9 inches diagonal, the iPad Pro is also significantly larger than that first diminutive iPhone that Jobs thought would work so poorly with a stylus.

Still, the Apple Pencil is likely to enter the pantheon of things Apple did that Steve Jobs was originally vehemently opposed to. Other examples include starting an e-book store (Jobs had previously dismissed the Kindle because “people don’t read anymore”) and getting people to buy movies for their mobile devices (Jobs doubted anyone wanted to watch films on a tiny screen).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple

4 Features That Make Apple AirPods Pro Supremely Versatile

Innovation Now

Apple Is Expected to Launch 3 New iPhones This Year. Here's Everything We Know So Far.

Apple

Tim Cook: WSJ Report on Jony Ive Is 'Absurd'