Speed Demons

Study helps high-tech companies target customers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of . Subscribe »

If your start-up sells high-tech products or services, how and what you market to customers could depend on where they live. A recent study by Forrester Research Inc. divided U.S. consumers into three "technology zones": the fast lane, middle of the road and the slow lane.

The study assessed five factors: PC use at work, home PC ownership, online adoption, online purchasing and "technology optimism." While geography didn't influence these factors, fast-lane states tended to include large metropolitan areas and to have younger residents with higher incomes and education levels than slow-lane or middle-of-the-road states.

How can knowing this put your business on the fast track? If you're targeting fast-lane states, Forrester recommends playing up your product's novelty and power. Fast-lane consumers enjoy new products for their own sake and can afford the latest gadgets. But don't ignore slow-lane states: Forrester says this is where the greatest potential for growth of Internet and PC use lies. Appeal to these consumers by emphasizing low prices and ease of use.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.