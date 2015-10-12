Cars

How to Upgrade Your Van's Workload Via 'Uplifting'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Upgrade Your Van's Workload Via 'Uplifting'
Image credit: Shutterstock
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Cargo

“Upfitting” is the industry’s term for customizing a vehicle’s cargo area for handling the tools or stock of your trade. You can save a bundle as long as you know the configuration that will work best for you. 

Nissan offers upfitting as part of its sales process, baking the added cost of product and installation into the price of your lease, so there’s less out-of-pocket expense. Mercedes-Benz has a similar service with its Sprinter vans. There are a few standard upfit systems that are not tailored for individual businesses; the vehicles come pre-drilled for cargo and shelving units, so the designs can be easily modified after you take delivery. 

One of the oldest upfitters is Sturgis, Mich.-based Morgan Olson, which takes specialization to a higher level. It starts with stock vehicles and puts boxed-out cargo carriers onto the chassis, converting them for refrigeration or making other modifications, such as adding a hydraulic lift. Because Morgan Olson sells its trucks through Ford and Mercedes dealers, you get the same leasing flexibility you would from the factory.

The prefab, box-on-frame option is especially valuable if you don’t need huge payload capacity but want the advantages of a tall roof and wide cargo bay. The box option offers greater volume and a more useful workspace than you’d get from the factory. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cars

To Stand Out in a Crowded Field, the Designers of the New Chevy Blazer Asked: 'What Would a Camaro SUV Look Like?'

Cars

Does Driving a $250K Lamborghini Live Up to the Dream?

Cars

The 8 Best Dream Cars of 2019 for Entrepreneurs