You Can Soon Buy an 8K TV -- But There's a Catch

Japanese electronics company Sharp is planning to release the world's first commercially available 8K television in October and it can be yours for 16 million yen ($133,000).

8K refers to the television's resolution, which is even sharper than 4K or ultra-high definition (ultra-HD). 8K delivers 16 times the resolution of full-HD (high definition).

Sharp says the TV will go on sale on October 30 and will be an 85-inch set.