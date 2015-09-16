Target

Judge Allows Class-Action Lawsuit Against Target in Data Breach

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Judge Allows Class-Action Lawsuit Against Target in Data Breach
Image credit: garomero21 | Foap.com
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

A U.S. judge on Tuesday certified a class action against Target Corp brought by several banks over the retailer's massive data breach in 2013.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson in St. Paul, Minnesota, said the banks could pursue their claims together over the breach, which compromised at least 40 million credit cards during the holiday season.

In a statement, Charles Zimmerman, one of the lead lawyers representing the banks, said, "This important ruling brings financial institutions one step closer to collectively holding Target accountable for its unprecedented data breach."

Target spokeswoman Molly Snyder said the company was "disappointed" and would evaluate its next steps after reviewing the decision.

The ruling, which makes a settlement with the banks more likely, comes four weeks after Target agreed to pay as much as $67 million to financial institutions that issue Visa Inc cards, in a deal struck directly with the credit card network.

Earlier this year, a proposed $19 million settlement with MasterCard Inc fell through when not enough banks accepted the agreement.

It is not clear how many Visa card issuers accepted the terms of that deal by the deadline of Sept. 4.

Snyder declined to comment on the number of institutions that have agreed to participate in the Visa deal but emphasized that the class action includes only those card issuers that have not settled their claims.

Attorney Zimmerman has said the Visa deal, like the failed MasterCard settlement, does not fully reimburse banks for their losses and was negotiated without input from the plaintiffs.

Carrie Hunt, the general counsel for the National Association of Federal Credit Unions, praised the judge's decision and said it "constitutes one important avenue for recovery" for credit unions affected by the breach.

The Target breach was one in a series of high-profile data security failures to hit major retailers, including Home Depot Inc and Staples Inc.

(Additional reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Target

Target to Allow Transgender People to Use Bathroom of Their Choice

Target

Warehouse Workers Accuse Target of Not Paying Overtime, File Lawsuit

Target

Target to Cut Thousands of Jobs as It Seeks to Trim Costs by $2 Billion