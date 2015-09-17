HomeLane.com acquires virtual home décor platform Doowup for personalised offerings

September 17, 2015 3 min read

Bengaluru-based online home solutions provider HomeLane.com announced the acquisition of Doowup for an undisclosed amount. As per the terms of the acquisition, Doowup’s founding team will join HomeLane.com.

Doowup is a tech start-up that is defining the “future of retail” through its hyper-realistic, personalised home decor “Shop-the-Look” experience. Doowup’s strengths lay in its disruptive IP and breakthrough innovations in interactive 3D experiences. Its Shop-the-Look platform enables consumers to browse through and customize a host of curated designer looks in the context of their own homes. Consumers can interact with these experiences seamlessly across web, mobile and virtual reality mediums. Doowup was founded in May 2014.

Founded in 2014, HomeLane.com is currently present in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Kochi. This acquisition, therefore, will significantly boost HomeLane’s technology play for life-like home decor visualisation and will endow HomeLane with owned intellectual property rights for some of its key technology. HomeLane.com will now be able to offer its consumers a deeply personalised and immersive home furnishing experience.

Doowup’s founder, Vivek Seetharaman, will be joining HomeLane as Chief Innovation Officer. Vivek has a background of over 12 years in visualisation technology and product engineering domains. Prior to founding Doowup, he was heading engineering for Sourcebits' product vertical and was instrumental in scaling up Sourcebits’ Wandake Game Studios.

Commenting on the acquisition, Srikanth Iyer, Co-founder and CEO, HomeLane.com, said, “Our fundamental goal at HomeLane is to make dream home furnishing an enjoyably simple and time-efficient experience for all new homebuyers. Doowup adds fantastic new capabilities and sets us up nicely for achieving our business goals. I am personally delighted to welcome Vivek and the Doowup team onboard. I am also very confident that with Vivek’s domain expertise, we will be able offer new homeowners game changing technologies, which will revolutionize how people will furnish their dream homes.”

On assuming his new position as Homelane’s Chief Innovation Officer, Vivek said, “HomeLane has charted up an iconoclastic path to organize the home furnishing industry and is doing phenomenally well at that. I am delighted to join forces with Srikanth and hope that with Doowup’s added expertise, together we are able to not only make furnishing a more predictable and trustworthy experience, but also offer consumer value that is light years ahead of our competitors.”

HomeLane in June had launched Kaleido, a virtual reality headset, which allows a customer to accurately visualise how the final kitchen or living room set-up will look like after furnishing, and therefore, helps them make an informed choice. HomeLane’s value proposition to customers is offer to them advanced but easy-to-use technology which helps them simplify shopping experiences for fixed furniture, which otherwise is an intimidating task.

HomeLane.com offers technology based personalised home furnishing designs to customers through special access to an experienced panel of interior designers, who consult a customer to come up with highly-customized designs for their houses at no extra cost.