Online marketplace for designer merchandise Paintcollar bags funding to scale operations

Gurgaon-based start-up investment platform Applyifi.com today announced that Paintcollar, an online marketplace for designer merchandise created by artists, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding in its maiden bridge round. The investment would be utilised to scale its operations further.

Paintcollar enables thousands of independent visual content creators to enter the apparel and merchandise market with their work. The online platform makes it super easy for artists to upload their artwork on Paintcollar templates to create products like t-shirts, mugs, phone cases, etc. while they handle manufacturing, delivery and everything else.

"Art is often thought of as being restricted to an elite clientele. However, Paintcollar brings art and design to people through affordable products that they use everyday. With our easy to use Product Creation Engine, we enable artists to break away from the confines of galleries and exhibitions and directly enter the massive retail market, which was earlier inaccessible to them. We have a strong focus on technology and are rapidly scaling up to make our platform available to not just artists but also musicians, brands and design studios,” said Amogh Vaishampayan, Founder & CEO, Paintcollar.

Paint collar has over a 1,000 artistes enrolled on its platform, and have created a product creation engine to help artistes upload their art and manage their sales. Paintcollar has also entered into a game-changing tie-up with a large music label to create and market merchandise for their artistes.

Prajakt Raut, Co-founder & CEO, Applyifi, said, “Paintcollar is a venture by a competent team that has demonstrated initiative and ability to execute well. The business model is innovative, and scalable. The platform is well designed, and the team has strong plans to scale up, and have the aspiration to be a large player.” Applyifi converts start-up applications into an elegant pitch deck, and provides investors with an in-depth, independent analysis and expert scorecard of the investment-worthiness of each business based on 36 key metrics.