Abu Dhabi To Host The Global Women In Leadership Economic Forum 2015

It’s always encouraging to see efforts being made to bring women in the business world to the forefront. The Global Women In Leadership (WIL) series was founded by naseba group co-founder and current CEO, Sophie Le Ray, and this year’s edition of the event will take place in Abu Dhabi at the Jumeirah at Etihad Towers from November 2-3, 2015. The two-day forum will comprise of discussion panels, workshops, and open “fishbowl” discussions, spearheaded by female industry leaders. Among them are Laura Gucci, World President, World Association of Women Entrepreneurs, Dr. Leila Hoteit, Partner & Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Middle East, and Elizabeth A. Vazquez, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, WEConnect International. The UAE Minister of Economy, His Excellency Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori will also speak at the forum’s opening address. The 2015 WIL Economic Forum is endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Economy, and is supported by the Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau.