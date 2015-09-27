Franchises That Didn't Exist Three Years Ago

September 27, 2015 12 min read

With more than 1,000 franchise opportunities already out there, it takes guts for a new company to throw its hat into the ring. But many do each year. Here, you’ll find 158 businesses that started franchising in the past three years, believing they have something special to offer aspiring entrepreneurs.

Inclusion in this listing is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation by Entrepreneur. When considering any franchise business, new or old, do your own research. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to experienced franchisees to find out whether the opportunity is right for you.

Amazing Lash Studio Franchise

Eyelash extensions

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $246K-$404K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 21/6

amazinglashstudio.com

American Title Loans

Vehicle title loans

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $252.7K-$419.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 12/8

americantitleloans.com

America’s Color Consultants

Paint-color consulting

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $13.1K-$41.1K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2

americascolorconsultants.com

A Right Place For Seniors

Senior-care referral and placement

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $56.2K-$103.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1

arightplacefranchise.com

A Suite Salon

Salon suites

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $361.9K-$1.1M

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/6

asuitesalon.com

ATMtrailer

Mobile automated teller machines

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $65K-$88.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/0

atmtrailer.com

Attorney at Law Magazine

Legal trade magazine

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $36K-$71.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/1

attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Baby Bodyguards

Baby proofing, CPR instruction, car-seat installation

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $33.2K-$59.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1

babybodyguards.com

Bar-B-Clean

Barbecue cleaning

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $24.1K-$41.1K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 16/1

bar-b-cleanfranchise.com

Barkefellers, The Place for Dogs

Upscale pet hotel

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $938K-$4.5M

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/3

barkefellersfranchise.com

BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss Centers

Hormone-based weight-loss and wellness services

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $87.9K-$141.2K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1

bebalancedfranchise.com

Beeline Bikes

Mobile bicycle sales, services and repairs

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $78.2K-$132.8K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/7

beelinebikes.com/franchise

bluefrog Plumbing + Drain

Plumbing and drain services

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $55.7K-$299.2K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 12/0

bluefrogfranchise.com

Body by Dr. Miami

Plastic surgery

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $237.6K-$495.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

balharboursurgery.com

Brick by Brick

Lego-building classes, camps, parties

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $34.2K-$179.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 5/2

buildbrickbybrick.com

Bricks Bots & Beakers

Science, technology, engineering and math camps, classes, parties

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $17.6K-$27.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 13/2

bricksbotsbeakers.com

BumbleJunk

Junk removal

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $102.1K-$153.4K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

bumblejunkfranchise.com

Burritobox

Burrito vending machines

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $55.4K-$62K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 10/5

theboxbrands.com

Cafe Intermezzo

European coffeehouse

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $2.1M-$2.4M

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2

cafeintermezzo.com

CaliBurger

Burgers, sandwiches, fries, desserts

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $292K-$774K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 6/4

caliburgerintl.com

College Girl Cleaning Service

Residential and commercial cleaning

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $22.7K-$28.6K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1

collegegirlcleaningservice .com

The Coop Franchise Group

Play and party space

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $150.5K-$336.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1

thecoop-la.com

Copper Penny

Women’s clothing and footwear

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $189.9K-$414.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/6

shopcopperpenny.com

Cousins Maine Lobster

Lobster food truck

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $200.9K-$322.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 9/1

cousinsmainelobster.com

Crumb & Get It Cookie Company

Made-to-order cookies

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $128.7K-$178.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1

crumbandgetit.com

CycleBar

Indoor cycling classes

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $255.7K-$599.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/3

cyclebarfranchise.com

Dave’s the Doghouse

Hot dogs

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $25K-$245.7K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2

davesdoghouse.com

Daycare Cleaning Services

Commercial cleaning for child-care facilities

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $15.2K-$142.98K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

daycarecleaningservices .com

Device Pitstop

Electronics resales and repairs

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $178K-$243K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 10/1

devicepitstop.com

D.O.G.

Dog daycare, boarding, grooming and training

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $429K-$548.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

doghotels.com

Dog Haus

Hot dogs, sausages, hamburgers

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $347K-$569K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 6/3

doghaus.com

The Dog Stop

Dog daycare, boarding, walking, grooming, training, products

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $127.8K-$285.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 5/3

thedogstop.net

The Dog Wizard

Dog training

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $32K-$39.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 18/0

thedogwizardacademy.com

DragnVape

Electronic cigarettes and related products

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $81.5K-$145K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

dragnvape.com

Driven Digital Ads

Digital advertising

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $34.8K-$95.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/2

drivendigitalads.com

Dr. Quinn Weight Loss

Medical weight-loss services

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $176K-$299.8K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/4

drquinnweightloss.com

Elite Tutoring Place

Tutoring

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $62K-$128.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

elitetutoringplace.com

Experimac

Electronics resales and repairs

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $136.8K-$275.1K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/1

experimac.com

Fence Dynamics

Fence sales and installation

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $110.9K-$154.1K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

fencedynamicsfranchise.com

Flame & Skewers

Mediterranean food

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $295.3K-$459.6K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2

flameandskewers.com

Fleet Clean Systems

Mobile commercial fleet washing

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $104.4K-$311.1K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 10/7

ownfc.com

Flips

Flip-flops

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $155.1K-$225.1K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

flipsfranchise.com

Footy Rooty

Foot and body massage

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $46K-$80K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/2

footyrooty.com

Franchise Creator

Franchise consulting

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $24.3K-$28.6K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1

franchisecreator.com

Franchise Little Engineers

Engineering and technology after-school programs, summer camps and events

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $23.6K-$51.4K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

little-engineers.com

Fresh Green Light

Driving school

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $111.2K-$187.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/6

freshgreenlight.com

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers

Physical therapy, balance treatment, preventative wellness services

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $141.3K-$799.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 97/0

fyzicalbusiness.com

Global Garage Flooring & Design

Garage remodeling

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $93.4K-$268.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/0

globalgarageflooring.com

GloPatrol

Mobile sunless tanning

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $9K-$25.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/0

glopatrol.com

GoliathTech

Foundation systems for the construction industry

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $72.9K-$176K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 43/0

goliathtechpiles.com

Good Stuff Eatery

Burgers, fries, shakes

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $1M-$1.3M

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/4

goodstuffeatery.com

GoTelecare

Video health consultation and medical billing services

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $133.7K-$170K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

franchise.gotelecare.com

Granite America

Granite and stone countertop sales, installation and service

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $327.7K-$576.2K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/4

graniteamericausa.com

Grooming Lounge Franchise

Upscale men’s barbershop/spa

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $389.96K-$706.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2

groominglounge.com

Growler USA

Craft beer, wine, kombucha, food

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $250K-$400K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

growlerusa.com

GymGuyz

Mobile personal training

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $68.2K-$166.7K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 24/4

gymguyzfranchise.com

Gym On Wheels

Mobile children’s gymnastics and fitness classes

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $27.3K-$51.4K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/3

gymonwheelsfranchise.com

The Halal Guys

Arabic street food

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $231.6K-$834K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/3

halalguysny.com

Hallmark Homecare

Caregiver search, recruitment and placement

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $13.9K-$26.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 92/0

hallmarkhomecare.com

Happy Tax Franchising

Tax preparation

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $9.9K-$19.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/0

gethappytax.com

Headlights 20/20 USA

Headlight restoration

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $22.4K-$97.4K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/1

headlights2020usa.com

High Altitude Personal Training

Personal training

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $261.3K-$365.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

haptonline.com

Holy Smokes

Tobacco shop

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $84.4K-$139.4K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

holysmokesmiami.com

Hotel Makeover

Hotel design and renovation

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $57K-$158.4K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

hotelmakeover.com

iDropped

Electronics repairs

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $67.7K-$129.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/5

idropped.com

Image Studios 360

Salon suites

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $276.7K-$877K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/5

imagestudios360franchise.com

Impact Strong Kickboxing/Fitness

Kickboxing and fitness gym

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $49.9K-$87.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/1

impactstrong.com

The Interface Financial Group - IFG 50/50

Invoice discounting

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $86.8K-$137.8K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 62/0

interfacefinancial.com

Intrigue Media Solutions

Marketing services

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $26.1K-$123.1K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 5/2

intrigueme.ca

iStudio Salons

Salon suites

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $531.3K-$1.1M

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/9

istudiosalons.com

JungleQuest

Indoor zipline, rope course and rock climbing for ages 5 to 13

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $297.99K-$488.6K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

junglequest.com

Keyrenter Property Management Franchise

Residential property management

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $37K-$79K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 7/4

keyrenterfranchise.com

Launch Trampoline Park

Trampoline playing court

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $887K-$1.4M

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/2

launchtrampolinepark.com

Leap4Fun

Mobile dance and gymnastics programs

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $26.7K-$51.6K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

leap4fun.com

Lee’s Hoagie House

Philly cheesesteaks, subs

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $196.6K-$317.4K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/3

leeshoagiehouse.com

Legacy Fit

24-hour fitness center

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $207.7K-$381.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

legacyfit.com

Libertana

Medical/nonmedical home care, hospice services, home-accessibility products

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $98K-$140K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/1

libertana.com

Lifesquire

Personal-assistant services

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $40.1K-$52.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

lifesquire.com

Logic in a Cup Espresso

Coffee

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $65.1K-$364.7K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

logicinacup.com

The Lost Cajun

Cajun restaurant

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $178.1K-$332.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 5/2

thelostcajun.com

LunchBox (A Waxing Salon)

Body waxing

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $133.4K-$340.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 10/2

lunchboxwax.com

Maid Right Franchising

Residential cleaning

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $4.7K-$48.8K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 111/0

maidright.com

Metropolitan Franchising Ltd.

Residential/commercial moving services

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $55.5K-$250K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 6/0

metropolitanfranchising.com

Miami Yoga

Yoga studio

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $99.1K-$199K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2

miamiyoga.com

Milani Gelateria

Gelato

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $176.4K-$242.6K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

milanigelateria.com

Montessori Kids Universe

Educational child care

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $193.2K-$261.7K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

montessorikidsuniverse.com

Mosquito Shield

Mosquito and tick control

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $73.1K-$106.8K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 32/2

moshieldfranchise.com

My Elder Advocate

Senior advocacy

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $98.3K-$125.7K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

myelderadvocate.com

NTY Clothing Exchange

Teen-clothing and accessories resale store

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $163K-$258K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

ntyclothingexchange.com

OfficeZilla Franchise

Office supplies

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $21.3K-$30.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 15/1

franchise.officezilla.com

One Stop Tax Services

Tax preparation

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $33K-$58K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 18/10

onestoptax.com

1000 Degrees Pizzeria

Assembly-line pizza and salads

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $134.6K-$479.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/1

1000degreespizza.com

Palm Beach Vapors

Electronic cigarettes and related products

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $89.4K-$103.2K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 13/1

palmbeachvapors.com

Parker-Anderson Enrichment

Enrichment programs

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $32.5K-$64.6K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/1

parkerandersonfranchise.com

Partyflix

Inflatable movie-screen rentals

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $22.1K-$41K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1

partyflix.com

Perfect Pizza

Pizza

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $118.9K-$408.8K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/2

perfectpizzacompany.com

Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria

Assembly-line pizza, salads, gelato, beverages

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $242.7K-$404.1K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

personapizzeria.com

Pet Assist

Dog-walking, pet-sitting, pet transportation and waste removal

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $19.1K-$41.95K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

petassist.com

Pet Sit Pros

Pet-sitting, dog-walking

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $19.7K-$66.4K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/3

petsitpros.com

Pizza Rev

Assembly-line pizza, salads

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $509K-$902.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 10/17

pizzarev.com

Potatopia Franchise

Potatoes, fries, potato chips, toppings

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $194.6K-$482.6K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/4

potatopia.com

Preferred HealthStaff

Home care, medical staffing

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $53K-$94K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/2

preferredhealthstaff.com

Premier Vapor & Lounge

Electronic cigarettes and related products

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $84.9K-$125.6K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

premiervaporandlounge.com

Primp and Blow, a Blow Dry Bar

Blow-dry salon

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $299.8K-$486.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/4

primpandblow.com/franchise

Probity Pools

Residential pool maintenance, repairs, renovations, equipment

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $60.1K-$107.7K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

probitypools.com

Professor Egghead

Science and engineering programs for ages 4 to 12

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $21.3K-$34.8K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2

professoregghead.com

redbox+

Construction dumpsters with attached portable restrooms

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $106K-$337.6K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/1

redboxplus.com

Redefy Real Estate

Real estate

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $66K-$390K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 9/1

redefy.com

RedLine Athletics

Youth athletic training

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $133.8K-$224K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/0

redlineathletics.com

Refund Maxx

Tax preparation, business consulting, business services, financial planning

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $44K-$55.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

refundmaxx.com

Rent-A-Center

Rent-to-own furniture, electronics, computers, appliances

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $355.4K-$582.2K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 109/2764

rentacenterfranchising.com

Restore 24-7

Restoration and remodeling

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $114.8K-$365.8K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/6

restore247.com

Rise Biscuits and Donuts

Biscuits, donuts, pastries, cakes, sandwiches, coffee

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $281.1K-$412.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

risebiscuitsdonuts.com

RMH Business Solutions

Business formation, payroll, accounting, corporate tax returns, retirement planning

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $41.1K-$71.4K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

rmhbusiness.com

Rockin’ Jump

Indoor trampoline arena and party space

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $892K-$1.9M

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 13/3

franchise.rockinjump.com

SafeSplash Swim School

Child and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $45K-$1.5M

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 48/22

safesplash.com

Schwietert’s Cones & Candy

Candy and ice cream

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $564.5K-$888K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/3

schweitertsfranchising.com

Securis

Data destruction, electronics recycling

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $86.1K-$305.95K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 8/1

securisfranchise.com

Sid’s Pizza

Pizza, wings, subs, salads, beverages

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $228K-$438.6K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

sidspizza.com

Silver Pet Prints

Personalized paw-print jewelry

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $18.5K-$22.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 8/0

silverpetprints.com

Spaulding Decon

Crime-scene, meth-lab and hoarding cleanup

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $84.8K-$120.1K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2

spauldingdecon.com

Splash and Dash for Dogs

Pet products and grooming

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $55K-$135.6K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 6/0

splashanddashfranchise.com

STEM For Kids

Engineering, computer programming and robotics programs

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $63.8K-$81.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/4

stemforkids.net

Style Encore

Women’s clothing and accessories resale store

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $254.3K-$389.1K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 31/0

style-encore.com

Succentrix Business Advisors

Accounting, payroll, tax and advisory services

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $35.6K-$48.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/0

succentrix.com

Superior Mosquito Defense

Outdoor pest control

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $16.3K-$27.7K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 6/1

ihatemosquitoes.com

Supporting Strategies

Bookkeeping and operational support for small businesses

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $50.4K-$75.4K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 26/1

supportingstrategies.com

Sweet Arleen’s Int’l.

Cupcakes, cakes, bread pudding

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $270.6K-$439K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/1

sweetarleens.com

Sweet Times Cupcakes

Cupcakes

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $147.8K-$207.4K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

sweettimescupcakes.com

Sydnee’s Pet Grooming

Pet grooming

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $115.6K-$241.4K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/3

sydneespetgrooming.com

Taco Rico Tex-Mex Café

Mexican food

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $129.8K-$285.8K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/5

tacoricomiami.com

Tapinto.net

Local online news sites

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $6.8K-$13K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 34/3

tapinto.net

Taste Buds Kitchen

Cooking events for children and adults

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $183.8K-$286.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/1

tbkfranchise.com

Tax Preparation Station

Tax preparation, tax planning, business formation

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $54K-$59.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

taxexpertz.com

TechVoo

Computer sales and service

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $93.7K-$145.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2

pcrepairfranchise.com

Thriveworks

Counseling, life coaching

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $29.1K-$71.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 12/8

thriveworks.com

Total Woman Gym + Spa

Fitness and spa services for women

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $860.5K-$1.5M

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/14

totalwomanfranchising.com

Twist Vapor

E-cigarettes, coffee shop

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $184K-$213.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

twistvapor.com

2Good2B

Gluten-, corn- and soy-free bakery and cafe

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $278K-$968.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

2good2b.com

Two Maids & A Mop

Residential cleaning

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $50.2K-$142.95K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 18/1

twomaidsfranchise.com

United Water Restoration Group

Water, fire and mold restoration

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $136K-$286.5K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/10

unitedwaterrestoration.com

VaporFi

Electronic cigarettes and related products

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $89.3K-$159.9K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 18/11

vaporfi.com

Vapor Safari

Electronic cigarettes and related products

Began franchising: 2015

Startup cost: $124.5K-$154.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

vaporsafari.com

Vapor Shark

Electronic cigarettes and related products

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $105K-$170K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 18/9

vaporshark.com

Waffle Brothers

Waffles, chicken

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $153.5K-$238.8K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2

wafflebrothers.com

Wallace Property Management Group

Property management

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $51.4K-$71.3K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1

wallacepmgfranchise.com

Zaniac

Science, technology, engineering and math after-school programs and camps

Began franchising: 2013

Startup cost: $157.5K-$303K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/2

zaniaclearning.com

Z Med Clinic

Outpatient medical services

Began franchising: 2014

Startup cost: $112.6K-$354.7K

Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/7

zmedclinic.com