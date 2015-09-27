Franchises That Didn't Exist Three Years Ago
With more than 1,000 franchise opportunities already out there, it takes guts for a new company to throw its hat into the ring. But many do each year. Here, you’ll find 158 businesses that started franchising in the past three years, believing they have something special to offer aspiring entrepreneurs.
Inclusion in this listing is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation by Entrepreneur. When considering any franchise business, new or old, do your own research. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to experienced franchisees to find out whether the opportunity is right for you.
Amazing Lash Studio Franchise
Eyelash extensions
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $246K-$404K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 21/6
amazinglashstudio.com
American Title Loans
Vehicle title loans
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $252.7K-$419.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 12/8
americantitleloans.com
America’s Color Consultants
Paint-color consulting
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $13.1K-$41.1K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2
americascolorconsultants.com
A Right Place For Seniors
Senior-care referral and placement
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $56.2K-$103.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1
arightplacefranchise.com
A Suite Salon
Salon suites
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $361.9K-$1.1M
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/6
asuitesalon.com
ATMtrailer
Mobile automated teller machines
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $65K-$88.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/0
atmtrailer.com
Attorney at Law Magazine
Legal trade magazine
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $36K-$71.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/1
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Baby Bodyguards
Baby proofing, CPR instruction, car-seat installation
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $33.2K-$59.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1
babybodyguards.com
Bar-B-Clean
Barbecue cleaning
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $24.1K-$41.1K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 16/1
bar-b-cleanfranchise.com
Barkefellers, The Place for Dogs
Upscale pet hotel
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $938K-$4.5M
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/3
barkefellersfranchise.com
BeBalanced Hormone Weight Loss Centers
Hormone-based weight-loss and wellness services
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $87.9K-$141.2K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1
bebalancedfranchise.com
Beeline Bikes
Mobile bicycle sales, services and repairs
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $78.2K-$132.8K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/7
beelinebikes.com/franchise
bluefrog Plumbing + Drain
Plumbing and drain services
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $55.7K-$299.2K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 12/0
bluefrogfranchise.com
Body by Dr. Miami
Plastic surgery
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $237.6K-$495.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
balharboursurgery.com
Brick by Brick
Lego-building classes, camps, parties
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $34.2K-$179.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 5/2
buildbrickbybrick.com
Bricks Bots & Beakers
Science, technology, engineering and math camps, classes, parties
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $17.6K-$27.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 13/2
bricksbotsbeakers.com
BumbleJunk
Junk removal
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $102.1K-$153.4K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
bumblejunkfranchise.com
Burritobox
Burrito vending machines
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $55.4K-$62K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 10/5
theboxbrands.com
Cafe Intermezzo
European coffeehouse
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $2.1M-$2.4M
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2
cafeintermezzo.com
CaliBurger
Burgers, sandwiches, fries, desserts
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $292K-$774K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 6/4
caliburgerintl.com
College Girl Cleaning Service
Residential and commercial cleaning
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $22.7K-$28.6K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1
collegegirlcleaningservice .com
The Coop Franchise Group
Play and party space
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $150.5K-$336.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1
thecoop-la.com
Copper Penny
Women’s clothing and footwear
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $189.9K-$414.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/6
shopcopperpenny.com
Cousins Maine Lobster
Lobster food truck
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $200.9K-$322.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 9/1
cousinsmainelobster.com
Crumb & Get It Cookie Company
Made-to-order cookies
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $128.7K-$178.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1
crumbandgetit.com
CycleBar
Indoor cycling classes
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $255.7K-$599.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/3
cyclebarfranchise.com
Dave’s the Doghouse
Hot dogs
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $25K-$245.7K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2
davesdoghouse.com
Daycare Cleaning Services
Commercial cleaning for child-care facilities
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $15.2K-$142.98K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
daycarecleaningservices .com
Device Pitstop
Electronics resales and repairs
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $178K-$243K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 10/1
devicepitstop.com
D.O.G.
Dog daycare, boarding, grooming and training
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $429K-$548.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
doghotels.com
Dog Haus
Hot dogs, sausages, hamburgers
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $347K-$569K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 6/3
doghaus.com
The Dog Stop
Dog daycare, boarding, walking, grooming, training, products
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $127.8K-$285.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 5/3
thedogstop.net
The Dog Wizard
Dog training
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $32K-$39.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 18/0
thedogwizardacademy.com
DragnVape
Electronic cigarettes and related products
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $81.5K-$145K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
dragnvape.com
Driven Digital Ads
Digital advertising
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $34.8K-$95.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/2
drivendigitalads.com
Dr. Quinn Weight Loss
Medical weight-loss services
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $176K-$299.8K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/4
drquinnweightloss.com
Elite Tutoring Place
Tutoring
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $62K-$128.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
elitetutoringplace.com
Experimac
Electronics resales and repairs
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $136.8K-$275.1K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/1
experimac.com
Fence Dynamics
Fence sales and installation
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $110.9K-$154.1K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
fencedynamicsfranchise.com
Flame & Skewers
Mediterranean food
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $295.3K-$459.6K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2
flameandskewers.com
Fleet Clean Systems
Mobile commercial fleet washing
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $104.4K-$311.1K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 10/7
ownfc.com
Flips
Flip-flops
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $155.1K-$225.1K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
flipsfranchise.com
Footy Rooty
Foot and body massage
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $46K-$80K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/2
footyrooty.com
Franchise Creator
Franchise consulting
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $24.3K-$28.6K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1
franchisecreator.com
Franchise Little Engineers
Engineering and technology after-school programs, summer camps and events
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $23.6K-$51.4K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
little-engineers.com
Fresh Green Light
Driving school
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $111.2K-$187.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/6
freshgreenlight.com
Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
Physical therapy, balance treatment, preventative wellness services
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $141.3K-$799.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 97/0
fyzicalbusiness.com
Global Garage Flooring & Design
Garage remodeling
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $93.4K-$268.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/0
globalgarageflooring.com
GloPatrol
Mobile sunless tanning
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $9K-$25.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/0
glopatrol.com
GoliathTech
Foundation systems for the construction industry
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $72.9K-$176K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 43/0
goliathtechpiles.com
Good Stuff Eatery
Burgers, fries, shakes
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $1M-$1.3M
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/4
goodstuffeatery.com
GoTelecare
Video health consultation and medical billing services
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $133.7K-$170K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
franchise.gotelecare.com
Granite America
Granite and stone countertop sales, installation and service
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $327.7K-$576.2K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/4
graniteamericausa.com
Grooming Lounge Franchise
Upscale men’s barbershop/spa
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $389.96K-$706.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2
groominglounge.com
Growler USA
Craft beer, wine, kombucha, food
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $250K-$400K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
growlerusa.com
GymGuyz
Mobile personal training
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $68.2K-$166.7K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 24/4
gymguyzfranchise.com
Gym On Wheels
Mobile children’s gymnastics and fitness classes
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $27.3K-$51.4K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/3
gymonwheelsfranchise.com
The Halal Guys
Arabic street food
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $231.6K-$834K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/3
halalguysny.com
Hallmark Homecare
Caregiver search, recruitment and placement
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $13.9K-$26.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 92/0
hallmarkhomecare.com
Happy Tax Franchising
Tax preparation
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $9.9K-$19.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/0
gethappytax.com
Headlights 20/20 USA
Headlight restoration
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $22.4K-$97.4K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/1
headlights2020usa.com
High Altitude Personal Training
Personal training
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $261.3K-$365.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
haptonline.com
Holy Smokes
Tobacco shop
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $84.4K-$139.4K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
holysmokesmiami.com
Hotel Makeover
Hotel design and renovation
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $57K-$158.4K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
hotelmakeover.com
iDropped
Electronics repairs
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $67.7K-$129.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/5
idropped.com
Image Studios 360
Salon suites
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $276.7K-$877K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/5
imagestudios360franchise.com
Impact Strong Kickboxing/Fitness
Kickboxing and fitness gym
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $49.9K-$87.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/1
impactstrong.com
The Interface Financial Group - IFG 50/50
Invoice discounting
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $86.8K-$137.8K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 62/0
interfacefinancial.com
Intrigue Media Solutions
Marketing services
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $26.1K-$123.1K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 5/2
intrigueme.ca
iStudio Salons
Salon suites
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $531.3K-$1.1M
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/9
istudiosalons.com
JungleQuest
Indoor zipline, rope course and rock climbing for ages 5 to 13
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $297.99K-$488.6K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
junglequest.com
Keyrenter Property Management Franchise
Residential property management
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $37K-$79K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 7/4
keyrenterfranchise.com
Launch Trampoline Park
Trampoline playing court
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $887K-$1.4M
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/2
launchtrampolinepark.com
Leap4Fun
Mobile dance and gymnastics programs
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $26.7K-$51.6K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
leap4fun.com
Lee’s Hoagie House
Philly cheesesteaks, subs
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $196.6K-$317.4K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/3
leeshoagiehouse.com
Legacy Fit
24-hour fitness center
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $207.7K-$381.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
legacyfit.com
Libertana
Medical/nonmedical home care, hospice services, home-accessibility products
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $98K-$140K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/1
libertana.com
Lifesquire
Personal-assistant services
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $40.1K-$52.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
lifesquire.com
Logic in a Cup Espresso
Coffee
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $65.1K-$364.7K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
logicinacup.com
The Lost Cajun
Cajun restaurant
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $178.1K-$332.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 5/2
thelostcajun.com
LunchBox (A Waxing Salon)
Body waxing
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $133.4K-$340.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 10/2
lunchboxwax.com
Maid Right Franchising
Residential cleaning
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $4.7K-$48.8K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 111/0
maidright.com
Metropolitan Franchising Ltd.
Residential/commercial moving services
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $55.5K-$250K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 6/0
metropolitanfranchising.com
Miami Yoga
Yoga studio
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $99.1K-$199K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2
miamiyoga.com
Milani Gelateria
Gelato
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $176.4K-$242.6K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
milanigelateria.com
Montessori Kids Universe
Educational child care
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $193.2K-$261.7K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
montessorikidsuniverse.com
Mosquito Shield
Mosquito and tick control
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $73.1K-$106.8K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 32/2
moshieldfranchise.com
My Elder Advocate
Senior advocacy
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $98.3K-$125.7K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
myelderadvocate.com
NTY Clothing Exchange
Teen-clothing and accessories resale store
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $163K-$258K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
ntyclothingexchange.com
OfficeZilla Franchise
Office supplies
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $21.3K-$30.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 15/1
franchise.officezilla.com
One Stop Tax Services
Tax preparation
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $33K-$58K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 18/10
onestoptax.com
1000 Degrees Pizzeria
Assembly-line pizza and salads
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $134.6K-$479.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/1
1000degreespizza.com
Palm Beach Vapors
Electronic cigarettes and related products
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $89.4K-$103.2K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 13/1
palmbeachvapors.com
Parker-Anderson Enrichment
Enrichment programs
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $32.5K-$64.6K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/1
parkerandersonfranchise.com
Partyflix
Inflatable movie-screen rentals
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $22.1K-$41K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/1
partyflix.com
Perfect Pizza
Pizza
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $118.9K-$408.8K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/2
perfectpizzacompany.com
Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria
Assembly-line pizza, salads, gelato, beverages
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $242.7K-$404.1K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
personapizzeria.com
Pet Assist
Dog-walking, pet-sitting, pet transportation and waste removal
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $19.1K-$41.95K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
petassist.com
Pet Sit Pros
Pet-sitting, dog-walking
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $19.7K-$66.4K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/3
petsitpros.com
Pizza Rev
Assembly-line pizza, salads
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $509K-$902.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 10/17
pizzarev.com
Potatopia Franchise
Potatoes, fries, potato chips, toppings
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $194.6K-$482.6K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/4
potatopia.com
Preferred HealthStaff
Home care, medical staffing
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $53K-$94K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/2
preferredhealthstaff.com
Premier Vapor & Lounge
Electronic cigarettes and related products
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $84.9K-$125.6K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
premiervaporandlounge.com
Primp and Blow, a Blow Dry Bar
Blow-dry salon
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $299.8K-$486.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/4
primpandblow.com/franchise
Probity Pools
Residential pool maintenance, repairs, renovations, equipment
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $60.1K-$107.7K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
probitypools.com
Professor Egghead
Science and engineering programs for ages 4 to 12
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $21.3K-$34.8K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2
professoregghead.com
redbox+
Construction dumpsters with attached portable restrooms
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $106K-$337.6K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/1
redboxplus.com
Redefy Real Estate
Real estate
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $66K-$390K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 9/1
redefy.com
RedLine Athletics
Youth athletic training
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $133.8K-$224K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/0
redlineathletics.com
Refund Maxx
Tax preparation, business consulting, business services, financial planning
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $44K-$55.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
refundmaxx.com
Rent-A-Center
Rent-to-own furniture, electronics, computers, appliances
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $355.4K-$582.2K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 109/2764
rentacenterfranchising.com
Restore 24-7
Restoration and remodeling
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $114.8K-$365.8K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 4/6
restore247.com
Rise Biscuits and Donuts
Biscuits, donuts, pastries, cakes, sandwiches, coffee
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $281.1K-$412.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
risebiscuitsdonuts.com
RMH Business Solutions
Business formation, payroll, accounting, corporate tax returns, retirement planning
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $41.1K-$71.4K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
rmhbusiness.com
Rockin’ Jump
Indoor trampoline arena and party space
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $892K-$1.9M
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 13/3
franchise.rockinjump.com
SafeSplash Swim School
Child and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $45K-$1.5M
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 48/22
safesplash.com
Schwietert’s Cones & Candy
Candy and ice cream
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $564.5K-$888K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/3
schweitertsfranchising.com
Securis
Data destruction, electronics recycling
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $86.1K-$305.95K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 8/1
securisfranchise.com
Sid’s Pizza
Pizza, wings, subs, salads, beverages
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $228K-$438.6K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
sidspizza.com
Silver Pet Prints
Personalized paw-print jewelry
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $18.5K-$22.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 8/0
silverpetprints.com
Spaulding Decon
Crime-scene, meth-lab and hoarding cleanup
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $84.8K-$120.1K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2
spauldingdecon.com
Splash and Dash for Dogs
Pet products and grooming
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $55K-$135.6K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 6/0
splashanddashfranchise.com
STEM For Kids
Engineering, computer programming and robotics programs
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $63.8K-$81.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/4
stemforkids.net
Style Encore
Women’s clothing and accessories resale store
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $254.3K-$389.1K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 31/0
style-encore.com
Succentrix Business Advisors
Accounting, payroll, tax and advisory services
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $35.6K-$48.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/0
succentrix.com
Superior Mosquito Defense
Outdoor pest control
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $16.3K-$27.7K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 6/1
ihatemosquitoes.com
Supporting Strategies
Bookkeeping and operational support for small businesses
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $50.4K-$75.4K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 26/1
supportingstrategies.com
Sweet Arleen’s Int’l.
Cupcakes, cakes, bread pudding
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $270.6K-$439K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/1
sweetarleens.com
Sweet Times Cupcakes
Cupcakes
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $147.8K-$207.4K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
sweettimescupcakes.com
Sydnee’s Pet Grooming
Pet grooming
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $115.6K-$241.4K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/3
sydneespetgrooming.com
Taco Rico Tex-Mex Café
Mexican food
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $129.8K-$285.8K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/5
tacoricomiami.com
Tapinto.net
Local online news sites
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $6.8K-$13K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 34/3
tapinto.net
Taste Buds Kitchen
Cooking events for children and adults
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $183.8K-$286.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 3/1
tbkfranchise.com
Tax Preparation Station
Tax preparation, tax planning, business formation
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $54K-$59.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
taxexpertz.com
TechVoo
Computer sales and service
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $93.7K-$145.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2
pcrepairfranchise.com
Thriveworks
Counseling, life coaching
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $29.1K-$71.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 12/8
thriveworks.com
Total Woman Gym + Spa
Fitness and spa services for women
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $860.5K-$1.5M
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/14
totalwomanfranchising.com
Twist Vapor
E-cigarettes, coffee shop
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $184K-$213.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
twistvapor.com
2Good2B
Gluten-, corn- and soy-free bakery and cafe
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $278K-$968.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
2good2b.com
Two Maids & A Mop
Residential cleaning
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $50.2K-$142.95K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 18/1
twomaidsfranchise.com
United Water Restoration Group
Water, fire and mold restoration
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $136K-$286.5K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 1/10
unitedwaterrestoration.com
VaporFi
Electronic cigarettes and related products
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $89.3K-$159.9K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 18/11
vaporfi.com
Vapor Safari
Electronic cigarettes and related products
Began franchising: 2015
Startup cost: $124.5K-$154.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
vaporsafari.com
Vapor Shark
Electronic cigarettes and related products
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $105K-$170K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 18/9
vaporshark.com
Waffle Brothers
Waffles, chicken
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $153.5K-$238.8K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/2
wafflebrothers.com
Wallace Property Management Group
Property management
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $51.4K-$71.3K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/1
wallacepmgfranchise.com
Zaniac
Science, technology, engineering and math after-school programs and camps
Began franchising: 2013
Startup cost: $157.5K-$303K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 2/2
zaniaclearning.com
Z Med Clinic
Outpatient medical services
Began franchising: 2014
Startup cost: $112.6K-$354.7K
Total franchises/ co.-owned: 0/7
zmedclinic.com