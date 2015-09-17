Airlines

American Airlines Grounds Flights Amid Tech Issues

American Airlines Grounds Flights Amid Tech Issues
Image credit: American Airlines
This story originally appeared on Reuters

American Airlines Group Inc said it has halted flights to three of its hubs on Thursday amid technical issues the carrier was trying to fix.

American, the world's largest airline, stopped flights headed to Dallas-Fort Worth, Chicago O'Hare and Miami international airports from taking off. International flights were not affected, a company spokesman said.

Some 262 flights on American Airlines have reported delays and five have been canceled, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Twitter that a computer issue was the reason for the flight groundings.

American said in a statement that it apologized to its customers for the inconvenience.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin and Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Hay and Marguerita Choy)

