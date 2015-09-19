Think of natural health and wellness? Curejoy is what many refer to

September 19, 2015 3 min read

The present conventional health system does not offer solutions to many prevailing health conditions. This leaves one with no choice but to take a pain killer and repress symptoms, which leads to larger issues over a period of time. Taking this into consideration, the duo Dikshant Dave and Shrinivasa Sharma began with certain experiments to analyse whether dissatisfaction with the current healthcare scenario was widespread. The experiments gave them deep insights about the existence of such unsatisfied groups of people, resulting in the formation of CureJoy in October 2013.

The start-up is a buzzing community and an online destination for natural health and wellness, where people can find fresh and credible content, answers to some of the most common health questions and health advice from experts.

Most of the content is based on the present day needs of quick consumption anywhere and anytime. For natural and alternative health experts, it is a platform to reach out to the relevant users who are looking for genuine help and advice from them. CureJoy is headquartered in California, USA and manages the entire operations and development from Bangalore.

Recently, the platform has secured $1.15 million funding in Pre-Series A round led by Accel Partners India. Serial entrepreneurs Subrata Mitra, Partner, Accel India; Larry Braitman, Founder, Flycast & Adify; Venk Krishnan, Founder and CEO, Nuware Technologies and others also participated in this round of funding. The venture plans to use this fund to expand their services in India and other countries. They further plan to utilise a chunk of this fund to strengthen its team to compliment their capabilities.

Commenting on the investment, Dikshant Dave, Co-founder, CureJoy said, “This is an exciting moment for us. We have seen a tremendous growth over the last six quarters and we consider this to be the right time to scale our operations in order to cement our position as the fastest growing company in the online health and wellness segment.”

With over 15 years of experience in building start-up ecosystems, Dave has co-founded three companies prior to CureJoy. He drives and renders sharp insights on strategy, corporate development and products at CureJoy. Whereas, Sharma manages everything related to user growth, social media and community building.

Incorporated with an aim to address the common concerns of people in the existing healthcare system, the platform provides curated content through its backend algorithms and technology on natural health and wellness by experts usually associated with large universities like Stanford or UCLA and merges it with the global trends and patterns.

Ever since its inception, CureJoy has grown by almost 100 per cent over the last 6 quarters and reached 1 million site visits per month, within six months of its launch. In fact, CureJoy today boasts of almost 8 million site visits per month and a vibrant Facebook community with about 2.7 million users, which makes it among the top three companies globally in terms of Facebook engagement. Currently, it prioritises its impact in India, USA, Australia and English speaking European countries.

In the next 6-8 quarters, CureJoy envisions reaching 50 million users including those from countries like Germany, Spain, and France etc., with localised content in multiple languages. It aspires to emerge as the top destination in natural healthcare and wellness category.