Domino's Customer Gets Free Pizza for a Year After Returning a Delivery Box Full of Cash

This Domino's delivery dropped off much more than what a Berkeley, Calif., man ordered.

When Mike Vegas received his delivery of pizza and wings from Domino's, he was shocked to find two huge wads of cash intended to be deposited at the bank, reports ABC7 News.

Apparently, the delivery man had put the cash in the wings box for safekeeping -- then accidentally delivered it.

While Vegas admits he would have loved to keep the money, he instead called Domino's and returned the cash. As a form of gratitude, the Domino's location is offering him free pizza for a year.

Putting cash in a delivery box seems like a pretty foolish mistake to make, but storing money in bad locations is a surprisingly common mishaps at fast-food chains. In one such case earlier this year, a Burger King customer accidentally received a bag full of cash intended for deposit at the bank instead of her order at a drive-thru.

