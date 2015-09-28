smartcon 2015 Dubai To Take Place In November

September 28, 2015 1 min read

After a successful event at Istanbul in May, smartcon is making its way to Dubai this November. Themed Leadership for a Data Driven Economy, smartcon 2015 Dubai will take place at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel from November 23-24. The event includes panels and workshops providing essential strategic tips for businesses across different arena of commerce including finance, telecommunications, energy, media, health, tech, and even the public sector. Some of the panelists slotted to make an appearance? Phil Winters, Customer Perspective Champion, Data Whisperer at CIAgenda, Dr. Michael Wu, Chief Scientist Innovator of Social Sciences on SocialMedia, Lithium Technologies, and Fadi Ghandour, Aramex Chairman and Oasis500 founder. The multiple workshops cover a wide variety of content from analytics and data mining to advanced digital and web analytics. Registration is now open!