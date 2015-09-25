BlackBerry

BlackBerry's 'Priv' Android Phone Will Launch This Year

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
BlackBerry's 'Priv' Android Phone Will Launch This Year
Image credit: Blackberry via Facebook
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

BlackBerry confirmed that rumors of its first Android device, called Priv, are accurate. In the company's latest earnings report, CEO John Chen said that the smartphone "combines the best of BlackBerry security and productivity with the expansive mobile application ecosystem available on the Android platform." It'll arrive by the end of 2015 "in major markets in-store and online," and Blackberry will reveal other details like specs and price within the next few weeks.

So far, rumors indicate that it'll have a Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge-like curved screen, QWERTY keyboard slider and 18-megapixel camera. Despite the company's turn toward Android, Chen said it "remains committed to the BlackBerry 10 OS," and will release version 10.3.3 in March, 2016.

BlackBerry is obviously hoping the new phone is a hit, as sales continue to fall. Revenue for the quarter ending in August was a disappointing $490 million, a little more than half of what it was this time in 2014. However, the company still had enough cash to purchase Good Technology earlier this month for $425 million, and said it increased its cash balance by $37 million during the quarter. It still posted a bigger-than-expected loss, though, so a lot is riding on its new Android strategy and the oddly-named Priv handset.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

BlackBerry

BlackBerry's Smartphone Market Share Has Reached 0 Percent

BlackBerry

In a First With an Automaker, BlackBerry Signs Software Deal With Ford

BlackBerry

BlackBerry's 'Priv' Android Phone Will Launch This Year