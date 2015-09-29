Bridging The Gap: Obi Worldphone Designs For The EMEA Region

September 29, 2015 2 min read

Obi Worldphone, co-founded by John Sculley, former head of Apple and Pepsi-Cola, has released two affordable smartphones, the SF1 and SJ1.5. Described as high-quality, well designed devices that are priced for exceptional value, the phones are intended to attract young people in the fast growing markets of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. “We have brought high end technology from Dolby, Snapdragon and premium camera manufacturers together with iconic industrial architecture to make the world’s first designer smartphone– available at attractive price points. We currently have 5.2% of the UAE smartphone market, and intend to take that to double digits over the next year,” said Amit Rupchandani, Managing Director Obi Worldphone EMEA.

SPECS: Obi Worldphone SF1 and SJ1.5

So, what can you expect from smartphones that fill the gap between generic, low priced phones and the high priced forerunners in the market? Obi Worldphone SF1 is the company’s flagship 4G/LTE smartphone featuring a raised 5-inch display made of Corning Gorilla Glass 4, a 13 MP camera with a Sony IMX214 Exmor sensor, Dolby Audio, Qualcomm Quick Charge 1.0 power management technology, and it’s powered by a Qualcomm® Snapdragon 615 processor in a reinforced fiberglass body.

The Obi Worldphone SJ1.5 is a 3G smartphone powered by the MediaTek MT6580 Quad-Core processor. SJ1.5 has an asymmetrical design, with a crisp, squared-off top and a curved bottom that gives it a distinctive silhouette. The screen is made from 2.5D curved glass built flush with the body of the phone to give it a seamless feel in the hand. SJ1.5 offers unique color options, easy-access dual SIM slots, 16 GB of internal storage and a card slot for memory expansion. The SJ1.5 sports front and rear cameras and is protected by scratch-resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3. “We want our consumers to feel distinct and powerful when using the Obi Worldphone. It is made for those who want to stand out from the crowd with a smartphone that lasts. We look forward to taking the Obi Worldphone to a global stage, and use the Middle East as our launching pad,” added Rupchandani.