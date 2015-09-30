Get More Done In Less Time

September 30, 2015 4 min read

I don’t believe in wasting anything, especially time. Tim Ferriss is a pro at being efficient. He can do just about anything in four hours. Author of The 4-Hour Work Week, The 4-Hour Body and The 4-Hour Chef – all bestsellers – the angel investor/advisor/author/blogger forces the question: How does he manage to do it all?

Here are some tips Ferriss shared with me to achieve maximum productivity and success:

Write things down.

Ferriss writes down his objectives daily. Do this a few minutes before bed or first thing in the morning. Write down attributes you want to exemplify or key words you want to focus on to help you visualize your goals and focus your energy. Ferriss says, “I write down ‘unrushed’ a lot.”

Start with something you like before digging into the tough stuff.

If you’re having trouble getting started, do something you like before tackling the tough stuff. This could be anything, like scheduling a vacation, journaling or exercising. This will put you in a good mood and make you feel productive. When you’re ready to get down to business, you will be in the right mind set.

Eat well and exercise.

Tim and I agree that you have got to put importance on your physical and mental health. A strong body and mind allow you to function at your peak and produce your best work.

Develop your network.

Make genuine connections to build the pool of people who can help you. Ferriss suggests volunteering as a way to build your network. “I was fresh out of college and I got to produce an event. I got to reach out to all the speakers who I wanted to develop personal relationships with,” Ferriss told me about his volunteer experience. “It was a really straightforward short-cut to developing a truly great network.”

Do more than is expected.

Be remembered as a hard worker. “It doesn’t even have to be an extra mile,” Ferriss says. “Show up 10 minutes early…do a little bit extra.”

Observe master dealmakers.

“It doesn’t matter what the industry is,” Ferriss told me. “If you can get a job working directly for the dealmakers, take that job.” Working directly for a pro decision-maker, you will learn how to emulate their sharpened skills to prepare you for success. Observe the way they handle matters and take mental notes.

Ask the right questions.

The questions you ask can help you in the future. According to Ferriss, master dealmakers overcome objections and discover compromises by asking the right questions. Ferriss says. “Ask questions like, ‘I know this is impossible, but if there were a way to make it work, what would it be?” he says

Maintain focus.

“There are different challenges in different phases, but as far as I can tell, most of them come down to maintaining focus,” Ferriss says. Scattered focus could potentially destroy your business. Tim believes in the Pareto Principle, aka the 80/20 rule. For example, if you figure out that 20 percent of your customers produce 80 percent of your revenue, narrow your focus. If you are putting a lot of energy into something that is not helping you in the long run, get rid of it.

According to Ferriss, “you can drown yourself in good opportunities that aren’t great opportunities.” Clear out anything less than great from your path and you will reveal a direct route to achievement. One of the major keys to success is efficiency, and although you might not be able to get everything done in just four hours, applying these small changes could change your life.

