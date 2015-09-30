Abu Dhabi To Host The INSEAD Global Business Leaders Conference

September 30, 2015 1 min read

The 2015 INSEAD Global Business Leaders Conference will take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE under the Patronage of H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman, Department of Transport. Staged by INSEAD, the conference will take place at the Etihad Towers Hotel on October 20, 2015, and is themed Leading Innovation. The series of panels and discussions appeal to a wide range of industries, covering topics such as “the impact of digital on business and organizations” and how “companies in mature industries innovate to remain competitive.” Entrepreneur Middle East Editor-in-Chief, Fida Chaaban, will be part of a discussion panel discussing innovation in media. You can expect to see distinguished speakers including Dr. Rafic Makki, Chief Strategy Officer, Abu Dhabi Education Council, as well as Arjen Radder, Chief Executive Officer, Phillips Middle East & Turkey. Registration is now open!