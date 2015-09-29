How To Make Employees Your Best Assets

September 29, 2015 3 min read

“It’s about getting the best people, retaining them, nurturing a creative environment and helping to find a way to innovate.”–Marissa Mayer

The key to sustainability in your organisation is to involve and inspire your employees. They must believe that the organisation they work for has a goal and a purpose higher than just keeping their external stakeholders happy. This can be achieved only when your organisation fosters trust and helps employees feel that they’re just as important. Encouraging employees in their day-to-day lives can contribute to gaining personal satisfaction and will also help them commit to your company better.

This will in turn lead to more productivity. According to Gallup, an US research-based global consultancy company, companies engaged in workforces have higher earnings per share (EPS) and seem to have recovered from the recession at a faster rate. Research group Bersin reported that organisations spend some $720 million per year on employee engagement proving that the leadership strongly believes in employee engagement as an integral part of organisational growth. Engaging employees can also help familiarise them towards our company’s objectives and goals.

Drive employee engagement

1. During the onboarding process both big and little things matter. Make this a fun affair, you can start by splitting up employees into cohort groups and then encourage them to share their expectations and individual goals.

2. It has always been noted that one of the driving forces that motivate an employee to perform better is an increased sense of growth. Employees who feel that they are learning and growing as professionals on day-to-day basis are the ones who are engaged. As a manager, it is your duty to take time and effort to share your knowledge and experience with your repartees. Encourage your employees to learn on their own and allow them to explore their prospects through online training programmes. Finally, give them the opportunity to take on tougher tasks and roles even before they are ready for it.

3. Nothing keeps employees engaged as does a pat on the back. People like to know that they are doing well and are contributing to the organisation. This is not about award functions, but about speaking to employee. Managers should spread the good word about employees who display excellence in their performance. Create an environment where each individual is known for what he is good at. Eventually, the more you do for your employees as a manager, the more they will be encouraged to perform better.

The success to employee engagement does not lie in whether or not your company can afford to invest in employee engagement but whether your company can afford not to invest in it. The more you give them room to grow, the more productive they prove to become. Involve the leadership to inspire your employees and let them feel that they are a part of something big.

It is also important to keep in mind that the engagement they are involved in should be aligned to the goals of your organisation and this will help them row in the same direction as the company.