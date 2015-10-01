Snapchat

Stephen Colbert Lets the Crazy Questions Fly With Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel (WATCH)
Image credit: CBS
Stephen Colbert with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel.
The man most famous for creating a new platform for sharing provocative photos faced an interesting proposition last night on The Late Show.

Stephen Colbert opened his interview with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel with a bold question: "If I could get an IMAX camera out here, could I get a photo of your balls?"

However, the late night host wasn't talking about sexy pictures -- he was applauding Spiegel for his ballsy move to turn down a $3 billion offer to purchase the company in 2013. Today, Snapchat is valued at $16 billion.

Related: As Criticism and Comparisons Abound, Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Goop' Gets the Last Laugh

Colbert and Spiegel also discussed if the company really erases its content, the new lenses feature and if 2016 is the year of the Snapchat election. Check out the video below to see Spiegel's take on what he calls "the people's election."

Related: Tim Cook Tells Stephen Colbert He Had a 'Tremendous Responsibility' to Come Out as Gay

