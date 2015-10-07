For Entrepreneur360 'Data Champions,' Success Is Steady, Plotted and Planned

October 7, 2015 3 min read

Through surveys and available data, we've examined hundreds of small businesses and come away with six archetypal sets of practices and characteristics that we believe are representative of most growth companies operating today.

The qualifications were simple: Companies had to be domestically owned, privately held, for-profit and have shown net capacity growth over at least two years, with an employee size in 2015 of 10 to 1,000.

Below, we examine the traits of Data Champions, one of the six archetypes of the Entrepreneur360™ Performance Index. To see the other five archetypes, click here.

The generally conservative companies in this group focus on steadily pushing forward via careful planning and data analysis, and by working hard to empower employees. The reward is continued growth and solid cash flow that enables avoiding debt.

Modest growth targets and conservative management leave Data Champions more willing and able than other types of companies to fund themselves primarily through earnings. Their focus on data can make them more prepared to meet challenges than their peers and their emphasis on treating staff well may pair with having much higher expectations of employees.

Key characteristics

They often emphasize a reliance on performance data, sharing it across the company to help employees at all levels make decisions.

They are much more likely than their peers to offer employees higher pay and a share of profit.

They pay close attention to planning and managing growth, looking to build a sustainable functioning business.

Takeaway

You don’t have to shoot for the moon or embrace every touted management approach to be a leader. Well-established tactics such as self-funding expansion, being generous with employees, setting modest targets and keeping a careful eye on financials and other performance metrics can do the trick.

Apptopia Founded: 2011 Business Type: Mobile Website: https://www.apptopia.com

BombBomb Founded: 2006 Business Type: Marketing Website: http://bombbomb.com

Dumbo Moving and Storage Founded: 2006 Business Type: Transportation Website: http://dumbomoving.com

Enlisted Design Founded: 2008 Business Type: Design Website: http://enlisteddesign.com

H &F Bread Co. Founded: 2008 Business Type: Food Website: http://www.hfbreadco.com

Instructure Founded: 2008 Business Type: Software Website: http://www.instructure.com

Kavaliro Founded: 2010 Business Type: Staffing Website: http://www.kavaliro.com

Myriad Mobile Founded: 2011 Business Type: Mobile Website: http://myriadmobile.com

Orases Founded: 2000 Business Type: Design Website: http://www.orases.com

Reed Manufacturing Co. Founded: Business Type: Manufacturing Website: https://www.reedmfgco.com

Site Work Solutions Founded: 2005 Business Type: Construction Website: http://www.swsgc.com

Stellarware Corporation Founded: 1997 Business Type: Design Website: http://www.stellarware.com

Videon Central Founded: 1997 Business Type: Manufacturing/Software Website: https://videon-central.com

WebDevelop.com Founded: 2006 Business Type: Web development Website: http://www.webdevelop.com

Work Market Founded: 2010 Business Type: Staffing Website: https://www.workmarket.com

