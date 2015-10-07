How Hustling Leads to Extraordinary Outcomes

October 7, 2015 2 min read

Early this year I was looking for the best digital magazines to get ideas for a magazine I wanted to launch.

I stumbled across a beautifully designed fashion and lifestyle magazine called The Collective and fell in love.

It was not only amazing in design and content, but it was produced digitally and in print – and I could tell it was run by people who knew what they were doing in business.

I had to know who was behind it.

That’s how I discovered today’s guest on The School of Greatness.

Lisa Messenger is the genius behind The Messenger Group, the media company that produces The Collective Magazine and the events that have followed the brand.

She is a genius of marketing and building community, as you can tell by the rapid rise to success of her magazine that is only 2 years old.

But what I didn’t know until I interviewed her on the show was that she is also a master of hustle.

I honestly felt like I was talking to my sister-in-business as we discussed our viewpoints on what it takes to make it in a crowded industry (starting from nothing).

I loved Lisa’s energy, perspective, and stories and I didn’t want to end the interview.

If you want to know the secrets behind what’s possible when you hustle, listen to Lisa Messenger tell her story in Episode 234.

