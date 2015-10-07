Business News

Abu Dhabi Airport Gets Ready For Abu Dhabi Aviation And Aerospace Week in 2016

Abu Dhabi Airport Gets Ready For Abu Dhabi Aviation And Aerospace Week in 2016
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority, Abu Dhabi Airports has announced a bigger and better edition of the Abu Dhabi Air Expo next year. Three events are happening between March 8-10, 2016 during the Abu Dhabi Aviation and Aerospace Week: the Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2016, the Middle East Aviation Career Conference & Exhibition, and the Abu Dhabi Heli Expo 2016. The fourth edition of the expo is expected to be larger than ever, with the number of exhibitors expected to increase by 20% compared to the last edition. The organizers hope to showcase the UAE’s growing aviation and aerospace sector at the event.

