Don't Underestimate Sex When It Comes to Designing Your Website

Successful product marketing is looking at products and services from the customer or user’s point of view. User-centered design optimizes products for how users need to use them, rather than forcing users to change their behavior to use a product.

An important variable that we can use to differentiate between users is gender. Research has provided evidence that there are inherited differences between the cognitive style of men and women -- in other words, the way men and women think, perceive and remember information.

According to Simon Baron-Cohen, a professor of developmental psychopathology at the University of Cambridge, there are observable differences between how boys and girls behave at birth. While most female babies give most of their attention to social stimuli such as human faces and voices, the majority of boys pay most attention to non-social, spatial stimuli, such as the movement of a mobile hanging above a crib.

Throughout their lives, male and female individuals continue to manifest these early traits in more and more complex ways. A growing body of evidence suggests that males spontaneously systemize to a greater degree than females do, while females spontaneously empathize to a greater degree than males.

Other studies have also suggested that mathematics, physics and engineering -- all of which require a high degree of systemization -- are more commonly male occupations, while women are better at decoding nonverbal communications, picking up subtle nuances from tone of voice or facial expressions or judging a person's character. Obviously, this does not mean that all men are systemizers and all women are empathizers. The proof is in the pudding. In a Clicktale study, we analyzed the way men and women interact with different websites. The differences in behavior were observed repeatedly: The image below is taken from a recipe website. From the side-by-side mouse-click heat map presented here, you can see the percentage of website visitors who clicked on various parts of the page. Men are in the left-hand heat map while women are shown in the right-hand heat map.