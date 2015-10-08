Book Review: Jolt: Shake Up Your Thinking And Upgrade Your Impact On Extraordinary Success

October 8, 2015 1 min read

Complacency is the enemy of progress; that’s the premise of this book. When a person becomes complacent, moves into a safe zone and no longer strives to change and improve, they become stagnant. Richard Tyler is here to Jolt you out of your complacency, and in doing so, you will likely see your on-the-job performance enhanced and as a consequence your business will improve. The genuine difficulty here comes not from the writer or the content, it’ll come from you doing what the author asks in order to remove yourself out of the established comfort zone- it can be an incredibly uncomfortable process.

There are no two ways about it. If you feel like you are in a rut and crave a change, this is the book for you, but be warned, some of the exercises in this book will cause some difficult moments of self-reflection and you may not like what you see. Tyler, an enthusiastic advocate of self-improvement, draws on many anecdotes from his own life to illustrate his point- it’s this enthusiasm that helps smooth out the bumpy road of self-improvement.