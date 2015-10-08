Backed by Yuvraj Singh, SportyBeans eyes to setup 200 centers across India in 2 years

October 8, 2015 4 min read

Children focused sports programme, SportyBeans has recently secured an undisclosed amount of funding led by cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s YouWeCan ventures. SportyBeans is the unique multi-sport program for children aged between 2 - 8 years. With this investment, Singh will be coming onboard and will leverage his own knowledge and experience to co-design the course curriculum for SportyBeans. The company believes that with Singh’s association its brand credibility would grow higher.

Speaking on his decision to team up with SportyBeans Singh said, "Sporty Beans is a unique platform to identify and develop interest in sports at an early age of 2 years to 8 years and hopefully it will help in creating a transformational impact on building next generation of sportspersons in India"

Having started its First Centre in 2010, SportyBeans is a new economy unique platform to target the wallet share of spending around children besides traditional K 12 education, apparel, toys, health care etc. It seeks to promote a healthy lifestyle, develop a lifelong passion for physical activity and sports.

SportyBeans brings to the table a program, which has been cultivated and nurtured over the last 5 years with passion and expertise. It has developed a highly research backed sports and fitness curriculum for the program across nine popular ball sports. These include Soccer, Basketball, Baseball, Volleyball, Hockey, Tennis, Cricket, Rugby and Golf; which is focused on creating a skill-driven, high-energy and fun-filled environment.

How it’s works?

Owned and operated under Luminosa Education Private Limited, SportyBeans is the first brand in its space to transform its business by leveraging mobile technology as a platform. Wherein it allows users to make bookings online for not only the regular sessions, but also for personal coaching, in-school sessions and birthday parties at centre’s nearest to them.

With applications developed for both the Android and iOS platforms, SportyBeans aims at give parents the ability to not just monitor the progress of their child, but to experience the growth and development of their child first hand through technology, thereby helping to create an entire social community through the mobile technology platform.

Traction

Having enrollments of over 30,000 children till date, this startup has now established a strong proof of concept with a sizeable presence across the country. With over 35 centres spread across 17 cities, SportyBeans currently caters to over 15,000 children a year and boasts of a highly profitable business model with a proven track record across its Franchise network.

Keeping this large target audience in mind, the brand is now looking at an aggressive growth plan, which would see 200 SportyBeans centers across India over the next 2 years. Catering to student strength of about 140,000 children in these centres, the brand is looking at revenues of over Rs 80 crores. Recently startup has also signed an international franchise in Mauritius and another one would soon be launched in Malaysia.

“We have signed our first International Franchise in Mauritius and shall soon be announcing a Country Franchise in Malaysia as well”, said Karan Sareen, Director, SportyBeans. He further stated that this would be the first step towards a strong global presence as the brand looks to be present in 10 international locations within the next year, with talks already in progress in the Asia Pacific Region.

Sector overview

You must have heard the proverb “All study and no play makes Jack a dull boy.” Startups have taken this proverb very seriously and started catering the niche segment, sports education. As per the report on the Indian sports sector by KPMG and CII, the global sports industry is estimated to be worth around $ 620 billion, while in India, sports is yet to be recognized as a sector and there is no comprehensive study on the industry’s estimated size in the country.

Apart from SportyBeans, startups like Sportswave, Edusports, Xtreme Zone, KOOH Sports and many more sense this opportunity and are also attracting the investors attention.