Great Achievements: A Family-Owned Unicorn and Big Buzz for Zero Bucks

October 16, 2015 3 min read

If you want motivation, look no further than other entrepreneurs just like you making things happen. Here’s a look at what game-changing entrepreneurs big and small have been doing recently.

A brand new product.

Tesla got into the minivan game, and showcased its first ever SUV at the company's factory in Fremont, CA. Founder and CEO Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's new Model X SUV, an electric $132,000 seven-seater that can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds, also known as "ludicrous speed" mode.

A major funding round.

This week saw the closing of a $115 funding round for New York-based private aviation company Wheels Up, valuing the business at $540 million. The founder of the private plane purveyor is Kenny Dichter, a mind behind both Marquis Jet -- and the liquor brand Tequila Avion, known to fans of HBO’s Entourage. Wheels Up not only offers a membership to its users, but also has created a special booking app that is poised for expansion.

Great marketing doesn’t (always) need big bucks.

Lil' Dicky, a 27-year-old rapper from suburban Philadelphia, recently released a music video for song titled $ave Dat Money, a quirky paean to luxury and excess of the music industry. The catch? Though it was shot in a lavish mansion and on a tricked out boat, his budget for the video was $0. Here’s what you can learn from the rapper, a man known to family and friends as David Burd, who happens to hold a degree in business marketing.

When Cybersecurity is a family affair.

Father and son David and Orion Hindawi co-founded their cybersecurity firm eight years ago, and recently raised a total of $150 million in funding, bringing their company's valuation to a reported $3.5 billion. The pair have successfully run the business together with Orion as Tanium's president and CTO and David as the CEO and chairman, providing security software to clients like Amazon and the U.S. Department of Defense.

