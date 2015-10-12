Startup Funding

Bizongo aims to tap $170 billion Indian plastic and chemicals market

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Bizongo aims to tap $170 billion Indian plastic and chemicals market
Image credit: Entrepreneur india
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai-based B2B marketplace for industrial goods, Bizongo has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding led by Accel Partners. The venture plans to utilise this amount to build an amalgamate platform to buy and sell products or raw materials. The e-commerce portal caters to the Indian packaging, plastics and chemical industries which is said to be $170 billion in size.

Commenting on the investment, Mahendran Balachandran, Partner, Accel Partners, said, “B2B commerce is quite complex as finding the right suppliers is a hard problem. Bizongo is solving this problem by creating a marketplace where discovery and transactions can happen with trust and ease and we believe Bizongo is the right team for this market”.

Founded by three former IITians Ankit Tomar, Aniket Deb and Sachin Agrawal in April 2015, Bizongo is a one stop solution for all business communication and transactions. With an aim of transforming the trade in India, Bizongo is focused on implementing online strategies to engage customers and suppliers on its platform.

The company aims to change the inconsistent manner in which businesses transact by introducing a one-stop solution for all their needs, thus simplifying trade. Their easy to use interactive platform customers browse and reach to the correct product in no time. Tools like live chat and quotation generator further promotes interaction between a buyer and a supplier.

The launch of their Direct Sell facility in July, further, allow customers to place sample and medium sized orders directly from manufacturers and large distributors, with a simple click.

"We are less than a year old and this is just the beginning," said Aniket Deb, Co-founder, Bizongo. Within a few months of the launch, the company saw a tremendous response and the platform have already served more than 2,000 satisfied customers.  It further boasts of over 10000SKUs (stock keeping units) across verticals like rigid and flexible packaging, material handling, chemicals, polymers and paint & construction chemicals.

"Bizongo is launching a mobile application for suppliers to help them manage inventory, prices, inquiries, orders and live chat with potential buyers. We are also streamlining our logistics services to cater to wider geographies and achieve cost optimization through demand aggregation," said Deb.

Bizongo’s direct competitors include companies like Tolexo.com, which is an IndiaMART subsidiary, BazarA2Z, Alliedhunt and startups like IndustryBuying.com. Recently , Industrybuying.com announced raising $9 million in a Series B funding from Kalaari Capital, existing investor SAIF Partners and Teruhide Sato’s Beenext.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Funding

Open Banking is Disrupting the Traditional Banking System and Indian Neo Banks are Gearing up for it

Startup Funding

Tech in Health is Finding More Buyers in India & Investors are Encashing This Opportunity

Startup Funding

How to Raise Money Without Lying