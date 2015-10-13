Startup Funding

Tracking your mobile data useage is made easy with Mubble, who have raised fresh capital

Image credit: Shutterstock
In India more than 100 million people use prepaid mobile plans and half of them are unable to understand the data packs or expiry dates of their plans. Sensing this as an opportunity, Mubble, a mobile app is trying to bridge this gap by providing hassle-free and transparent ways of keeping track of mobile data usage.

To bring their business to the next level this startup has secured an undisclosed amount in Series-A funding led by Accel Partners. The venture has raised this funding a month after securing investment from Infosys Co-founder Nandan Nilekani. They plan to utilize this fund to scale up its business, procure tech talent and to build a world class product.

While making the announcement, Subrata Mitra, Partner, Accel Partners said, “The app ecosystem in India is evolving rapidly; we think Mubble’s “data-guard” will enable the new-gen smartphone users to navigate this ecosystem predictably! Data is the new frontier, and we arm our users to make informed choices about how they use data.

Commenting on the recent funding, Ashwin Ramaswamy, Co-founder and CEO of Mubble said, “Accel Partners share our vision of enabling smartphone adopters in India make a fear-free entry into the digital world, and we are delighted to partner with them.”

Mubble’s patent-pending on-device analytics technologies enable powerful data crunching on the phone and reducing the need to send data out of smartphones to central servers. This not only makes our Apps smarter, but extremely privacy friendly as well

Since going live, Mubble has rapidly gained in popularity, having clocked close to a million downloads, in less than a year. The app is designed to work offline, thereby conserving precious mobile data balance of its users. It is available in multiple Indian languages, with nearly half of its users using Mubble in their mother tongue instead of English. Ramaswamy said “Mubble is not only Made in India, it is truly Made-For-India”. One of the nearest global competitor of the company is piBalance by a Russian entrepreneur which tracks single-SIM phones.

