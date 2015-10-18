What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: Sonia Weymuller

October 18, 2015 1 min read

When evaluating any investment there are many things to look for, but I can divide them into the following key categories:

1. The Product.

Am I convinced the product solves a problem? Can the product be monetized? What are the strengths/weaknesses to consider? What is the plan to scale?

2. The Market.

Is there a market for the product, if so, how big is it? What is the competitive landscape? How is this product offering different? What is their competitive advantage?

3. The Team.

Does the team have the adequate experience, expertise and passion to drive the company forward- do they knock our socks off? Do they understand the potential challenges associated with the business model? Do they have the vision to pivot when necessary to adapt to changing market conditions?

4. The Financials.

Do the financials demonstrate a viable revenue model in the long-term? Are the projections and assumptions made realistic ones? Does the team fully grasp their financial model and forecast?

5. Contribution.

Can VentureSouq support the business outside of capital injection via its own expertise and network, and if so, how? Who are the other stakeholders with a vested interest in the company (advisors, investors)?