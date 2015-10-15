Amazon

Amazon Is Pulling the Plug on This Online Service

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Amazon is closing its hotel-booking service Amazon Destinations, the company disclosed Wednesday. Bloomberg reports that the travel site had only been in operation for six months.

Amazon Destinations was a play at the $960 billion tourism market, where lodging bookings are currently dominated by sites like Expedia, Priceline and Airbnb. Amazon’s service included maps, deals on hotels and user reviews of restaurants in the area. The site listed locales near New York, Seattle and Los Angeles.

Customers who have already made reservations through Amazon Destinations will still have them honored by hotels. Amazon offered little in way of explanation for the site’s closing in a statement to Bloomberg, only stating that it had “learned a lot.”

