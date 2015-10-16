Health

New Study Concludes That Standing Isn't Necessarily Healthier Than Sitting Down All Day

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
New Study Concludes That Standing Isn't Necessarily Healthier Than Sitting Down All Day
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Maybe we just shouldn’t even get out of bed in the first place.

After several buzzworthy studies have likened sitting at your desk all day to smoking -- in that both increase the risk of obesity, heart disease, colon cancer and Type 2 Diabetes -- new research suggests that sitting isn’t necessarily the silent killer it’s purported to be.

A study published last week in the International Journal of Epidemiology examined the health of more than 5,000 Londoners over the course of 16 years. While 450 people died during the survey, none of these deaths were ultimately attributable to sitting, the study concluded.

Related: In This Vision of a Healthier Workplace, Sitting Is Not Allowed

And despite reports to the contrary, standing all day isn’t necessarily better than sitting, says Dr. Melvyn Hillsdon, an associate professor at the University of Exeter who co-conducted the study. Both are problematic in that both encourage a sedentary workday.

“The problem lies in the absence of movement rather than the time spent sitting itself,” Hillsdon said in a statement. “Any stationary posture where energy expenditure is low may be detrimental to health, be it sitting or standing. The results cast doubt on the benefits of sit-stand work stations.”

So what are we left with? It looks like treadmill desks may indeed be the way forward. Just please promise us that human-sized hamster wheels aren’t actually going to become a thing anytime soon.

Related: Does This Desk Increase Productivity or Simply Make You Look Ridiculous?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Health

Family Tragedy Helped This Entrepreneurial Couple Create a Business and Improve Lives

Health

4 Ways Savvy Entrepreneurs Stay Focused on Health When Traveling for Business

Health

This Amazing Tool Can Make Changes in the DNA of Any Living Organism