Entrepreneurial Mindset

How does an Entrepreneur transform a coffee discussion to a product that can cater to a billion users?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How does an Entrepreneur transform a coffee discussion to a product that can cater to a billion users?
Image credit: Pixabay
Guest Writer
Founder, Bizongo
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On the outskirts of Hosur, Tamil Nadu, a humble white warehouse with blue stripes is spread across 126,400 square meters manufacturing molded furniture and crates. With a staff of more than 500 people, this warehouse of Nilkamal, houses a production capacity of 11,400 metric tonnes.

Nilkamal is a brand synonymous with disrupting the Indian mindset of steel and wooden household furniture, and replacing it with plastic. In Kansas, USA, Home Goods Store stocks products from Nilkamal, thus placing India in the high quality goods market. Nilkamal pioneered the way for the plastics export market, a highly unorganized sector, with its presence in more than 30 countries globally, as of 2015.

This is the story of an entrepreneur’s dream in the 1950’s. 65 years later, “entrepreneur” is no longer a word which is ridiculed? it is an introduction. From media dedicating various segments to startups, to marketing agencies targeting entrepreneurs, and to investors profusely infusing cash in India, this refreshing change is greatly noticeable.

From an 18 year old building mobile applications to a 50 year old, retiring prematurely and starting his travel agency, the middle class mindset of having a “settled life” is shattering, piece by piece, thus making India “The Growth Hub”.The focus is shifting towards the “Indian Entrepreneurs” and watching them innovate.

Now is the ripest time for an individual to realise his dream. So how does an Entrepreneur transform a casual coffee discussion into a product that can cater to an audience of over a billion users? It requires some thinking, a lot of patience, focus and perseverance for the entirety of his/her journey!

1. It is a good time to talk. Always!

A day in a startup, well, it just starts. There are no timings and no micromanagers. Sometimes, you wake up at 7 a.m. to meet a potential client or at 4 a.m. to fix a problem, you spent the previous day obsessing over. A typical day usually starts with a hoard of mails, phone calls and brainstorming sessions. There are times when you travel for hours for a meeting with a potential client only to last for a few minutes. Priority and importance mean differently now. Your phone and laptop are your most prized possessions. God forbid you lose either one of them!

2. Deciding!

Every decision, small or big, evidently steers your startup’s ship. Smaller decisions consist of the inner battle of whether to invest in a coffee maker or to get new chairs, or even thinking about how to start a mail with a formal “Dear” or just a simple “Hello”. Medium ones are about hiring the right candidate or deciding whether to give in to a client’s demands just to get them on board. For the bigger ones though you have to read, consult and strategize. You get advised, but in the end it is you who has to choose from the several paths laid out. These big ones build the foundations of your company. These are the ones you obsessively tackle most of the day.

3. Internet, your new Mentor!

The learning curve in a startup is so steep, you barely notice how August gyrated through April. Activities like preparing business models, presentations, registering the company and renting an office space, all become a part of your agenda. Issues like where to invest the funds, is a big question. Is marketing the right way or research?

A business developer or an application developer? When do you start the long process of valuation?  Do you meet investors now or when the product has enough traction? In the end, it is the internet that you look up to for all the answers. From the last minute vocabulary checks for a mail, to learning about your competitors, internet becomes your new mentor.

4. The End Result

Every night you retire a much wiser person than you were yesterday. “All in a day’s work” applies to entrepreneurs on every level. You want to make a difference and this desire fuels your perseverance. What awaits at the end of the road is the least of your concerns. For you, what matters gravely is building that dream product, which can radically change the imperfections of the worldly ways.

It took 65 years for Nilkamal to globally establish itself as brand.

The Indian mindset has steadily metamorphosed, since the days of Nilkamal’s inception. The eagerness to adopt changes, break away from stereotypical notions, and embrace technology, has rapidly bridged the gap between an entrepreneur’s journey from establishing his business to reaching out to a global audience.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurial Mindset

This Line of Thinking Is the Ultimate Productivity Killer

Innovation Now

Drive Real Innovation by Re-discovering Your Intrinsic Entrepreneurial Mindset

Entrepreneurial Mindset

How Talking Too Much in Class Turned Into My Greatest Asset