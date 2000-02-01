Palms To Go

Here are a few choices.

Need a handheld computer? A flock of Palm and Palm-like devices are now on the market-this product family captures an estimated 75 percent of total handheld sales, with Windows CE gadgets coming in a very distant second. Probably the sweetest deal is the Palm IIIx, with street pricing around $225 and a comparatively spacious 4MB RAM. Find out more at the maker's site, www.palm.com. Also take a look at the Handspring Visor Deluxe, priced just a tad more but with 8MB RAM and-made by the folks who originally created the Palm-it runs on the Palm operating system and handles all the same applications. Get more info at www.handspring.com.