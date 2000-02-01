You Know Eudora

Or so you thought. There's a new side to the ever-popular e-mail program.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Goodbye, Eudora Pro and Eudora Light. Hello, Eudora. Qualcomm's leading e-mail program is now available as one download rather than separate pay and free versions. Once installed, the program runs in one of three modes of your choosing: Paid mode, Light mode or (drumroll, please) Sponsored mode. The first one is self-explanatory. You pay the $49.95 fee and you get a full-featured program. Don't pay and you have access to the Light mode, with less features and a sponsor banner. Sponsored mode gets you the full program, for free, but with a catch: advertising--about a two-inch square corner in the bottom left corner runs ads.

The beta version has all the user-friendly Eudora hallmarks that have made it a top contender against programs like Microsoft Outlook Express and Netscape Messenger: quick and easy set-up and an intuitive interface. The Qualcomm Thin Phone ad in the corner isn't any more distracting than a banner ad on a Web site. And for putting up with it you get a powerful e-mail program and save $50. It all depends on your tolerance for advertising. Just be careful, though, there's no fooling the ads. Eudora will pop up message windows even if you cover them up. Check out http://www.eudora.com and decide for yourself.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.