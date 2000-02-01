You Know Eudora

Or so you thought. There's a new side to the ever-popular e-mail program.

Goodbye, Eudora Pro and Eudora Light. Hello, Eudora. Qualcomm's leading e-mail program is now available as one download rather than separate pay and free versions. Once installed, the program runs in one of three modes of your choosing: Paid mode, Light mode or (drumroll, please) Sponsored mode. The first one is self-explanatory. You pay the $49.95 fee and you get a full-featured program. Don't pay and you have access to the Light mode, with less features and a sponsor banner. Sponsored mode gets you the full program, for free, but with a catch: advertising--about a two-inch square corner in the bottom left corner runs ads.

The beta version has all the user-friendly Eudora hallmarks that have made it a top contender against programs like Microsoft Outlook Express and Netscape Messenger: quick and easy set-up and an intuitive interface. The Qualcomm Thin Phone ad in the corner isn't any more distracting than a banner ad on a Web site. And for putting up with it you get a powerful e-mail program and save $50. It all depends on your tolerance for advertising. Just be careful, though, there's no fooling the ads. Eudora will pop up message windows even if you cover them up. Check out http://www.eudora.com and decide for yourself.