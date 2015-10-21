Great Scott! Lyft Offers Free DeLorean Rides in NYC

Today is the day that fans of Back to the Future have been waiting for...since the '80s.
Oct. 21, 2015 marks the date that Marty McFly and Doc Brown arrived in the future in the second installment of the franchise, Back to the Future II.
While we may not have hover boards, flying cars or self-lacing shoes -- yet -- ride-hailing service Lyft is offering free DeLorean rides for passengers in New York City in honor of the classic '80s film.
Riders who select "McFly Mode" on the Lyft mobile app between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday have a chance to be picked up by a DeLorean. The company, which partnered with Verizon for the promotion, is allowing passengers a free ride for up to 15 minutes.
"We want to give our customers access to exclusive and unexpected experiences, cool apps and new technology," Melissa Garlick, senior vice president of brand creative marketing for Verizon, said in a statement.
Unfortunately, the vehicles aren't equipped with Flux Capacitors, so even if you do reach 88 miles per hour you probably won't find yourself hurtling through time.
Lyft isn't disclosing the specific number of DeLoreans that will be available for riders, but the company is shipping in vehicles from all over the country for the celebration.
Passengers will be matched with DeLoreans based on proximity and availability, just like any other Lyft request.
