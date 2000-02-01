In For The Long-Distance Haul

No more excuses not to phone home. Internet calling makes it easier . . . and cheaper than ever.

February 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the February 2000 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

The rise of Internet long distance is supposed to make the big phone companies shake in their boots. Actiontec's Chat4Less USB Phone ($149 street) may do exactly that. It attacks both the quality and convenience issues that currently inhibit the spread of voice over Internet.

Only available for Windows, the USB Phone is a hardware device not much bigger than your fist. Regular office phones plug into the Chat4Less while USB connectors link them to your computer. Then you're just a painless software installation away from your first Internet phone call. Log online with your PC and use your telephone to place a call like normal. Actiontec's echo-canceling technology offers clean communications. Visit http://www.actiontec.com for more information.