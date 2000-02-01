Business Fashion

Now you can become your own soul-shakin', CD-burnin', business-card machine.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

What's all the rage in business cards these days? Business card CDs. Yep . . . CDs don't have to be round and business cards don't have to be made out of paper. With your home-office budget, you probably don't want to spend a chunk o' change on having custom CDs made. That's where BizNetCard.com's Do-it-yourself CD Business Card Kit comes in. The kit contains 12 blank cards, 16 adhesive printable labels, label-creation software and tips on what you can put on the card.

This kit does put the emphasis on the DIY. You have to have your own CD-Recordable drive as well as programs for creating the content. But that could include anything from a PowerPoint Presentation or a Word document with your business information to photographs or a link to your Web site. If you're relatively comfortable with burning your own CDs, this won't be a problem, and it gives you a lot of creative leeway. Each card holds 50MB of information and can be formatted to read on both Windows and Mac machines. The whole kit-and-caboodle costs $99.95. Visit http://www.biznetcard.com for all the details.

